July 25 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings Ltd

* Has achieved over 90 percent relevant interest in Country Road Limited

* WHL today has a relevant interest in 99.84 percent of Country Road Limited

* Intends to proceed to commence compulsory acquisition of all outstanding Country Road shares on monday 28 July 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [WHLJ.J CTY.AX]