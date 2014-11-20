FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Woolworths Holdings sales for first 20 weeks of 2015 financial year up 47.5 pct
November 20, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Woolworths Holdings sales for first 20 weeks of 2015 financial year up 47.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings Ltd

* jse: whl - trading update: 20 weeks to 16 november 2014

* Group sales increased by 47.5% for first 20 weeks of 2015 financial year over comparable 20-week period in 2014

* Excluding impact of David Jones, group sales grew by 11.9%.

* Clothing sales in South Africa increased by 8.8% and by 3.4% in comparable stores, notwithstanding a significantly lower clearance sale in august

* Retail space, including stores in rest of Africa, grew by 7.1% (net of closures and excluding franchise conversions) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

