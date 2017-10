SEOUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Woongjin Holdings said on Thursday it would sell its stake in water purifier maker Woongjin Coway Co Ltd to private equity firm MBK Partners for 1.09 trillion won ($964.9 million).

Woongjin Holdings, which had flagged its interest in selling the business in February, said it agreed to sell 21.88 million shares in Woongjin Coway for 50,000 won each. ($1 = 1129.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)