FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Woongjin $1.1 bln Coway sale "halted" after bankruptcy filing
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

Woongjin $1.1 bln Coway sale "halted" after bankruptcy filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Woongjin Holdings said the sale of water purifier maker Woongjin Coway to local private equity fund MBK Partners was “halted” after the holding company filed for court receivership earlier on Wednesday, throwing the $1.1 billion deal into question.

Woongjin Holdings is Woongjin Coway’s largest shareholder with a 28.4 percent stake. MBK Partners agreed to pay 1.2 trillion won ($1.1 billion) for a combined 31 percent stake in Woongjin Coway in August.

The deal was expected to be one of the largest private equity-led deals in Asia this year.

MBK had been due to complete payment in a few days, sources familiar with the deal said.

Officials at Woongjin Holdings, Woongjin Coway and MBK Partners did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.