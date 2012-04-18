FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-MBK, Affinity eye bids for Korea Woongjin Coway stake -sources
April 18, 2012 / 3:15 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-MBK, Affinity eye bids for Korea Woongjin Coway stake -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 18 (Reuters) - Private equity funds Affinity Equity Partners, MBK Partners and a listed retail unit of Lotte Group are among prospective bidders for an around $744 million stake in Korean water purifier company Woongjin Coway , sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Conglomerate Woongjin Holdings has put a 30.9 percent stake in Woongjin Coway on the block and hired Goldman Sachs to manage the sale. The stake is worth around $744 million based on Tuesday’s closing share price, but Woongjin Holdings is targeting as much as $1.7 billion, according to South Korean media reports also confirmed by one of the sources.

Goldman Sachs recently sent out a memorandum to potential bidders, including Korean and international strategic bidders and private equity funds, the source added.

Affinity, Goldman and MBK declined comment. Lotte Shopping last week told the Korean stock exchange its parent Lotte Group was looking to appoint advisers on its bid.

The sources declined to be identified as the information was private.

