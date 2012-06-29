FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lotte, GS Retail enter bids for Woongjin stake sale
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 29, 2012 / 8:17 AM / in 5 years

Lotte, GS Retail enter bids for Woongjin stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - At least two South Korean firms said on Friday that they had entered bids to acquire a stake in water purifier manufacturer Woongjin Coway.

GS Retail Co Ltd said in a regulatory filing it had submitted a bid, while a spokesperson for Lotte Group said Lotte had also entered a bid.

Woongjin Holdings Co Ltd put up for main bidding a 30.9 percent stake in Woongjin Coway, which had a market value of 848.3 billion Korean won ($734.94 million) as of Friday’s closing price. ($1 = 1154.2500 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.