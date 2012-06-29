Lotte, GS Retail enter bids for Woongjin stake sale

SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - At least two South Korean firms said on Friday that they had entered bids to acquire a stake in water purifier manufacturer Woongjin Coway.

GS Retail Co Ltd said in a regulatory filing it had submitted a bid, while a spokesperson for Lotte Group said Lotte had also entered a bid.

Woongjin Holdings Co Ltd put up for main bidding a 30.9 percent stake in Woongjin Coway, which had a market value of 848.3 billion Korean won ($734.94 million) as of Friday’s closing price. ($1 = 1154.2500 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)