S.Korea's Woongjin Group says considering selling solar cell unit
August 23, 2012 / 3:00 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea's Woongjin Group says considering selling solar cell unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Woongjin Holdings Co said in a regulatory filing on Thursday it is considering selling its unlisted solar cell unit, Woongjin Polysilicon Co, as part of restructuring efforts, but added that nothing has been decided.

A Woongjin Holdings official said Woongjin Polysilicon’s creditors, including Woori Bank and eight other companies, have previously requested repayment of an outstanding syndicated loan of around 300 billion won ($265 million) in total.

Last week, Woongjin Holdings said it would sell a stake in water purifier maker Woongjin Coway to private equity fund MBK Partners for 1.09 trillion won ($960 million). ($1 = 1135.9500 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

