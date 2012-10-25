UPDATE 1-S.Korea's Woongjin agrees to complete $1.1 bln Coway stake sale

* Top shareholder Woongjin Holdings willing to sell Coway to MBK-court

* Woongjin Holdings had filed for court receivership in Sept

* Set to be one of Asia’s largest private equity deals in 2012

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Woongjin Holdings is willing to complete a $1.1 billion deal signed in August to sell a near 30 percent controlling stake in water purifier maker Woongjin Coway to domestic private equity fund MBK Partners, a court said.

The deal, one of the largest private equity-led transactions in Asia this year, appeared to be in jeopardy when it was halted after Woongjin Holdings applied for court receivership in late September, just days before its completion.

But a South Korean court overseeing Woongjin’s receivership proceedings said in a statement on Thursday that Coway’s biggest shareholder agreed in principle to honour its existing stock-purchase agreement with MBK.

Woongjin Holdings will submit an official request to the court next week to go ahead with the deal, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. The source declined to say if the terms of the deal will be changed.

Woongjin Holdings declined to comment. Officials at MBK Partners were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)