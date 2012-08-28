Moody's revises Woonsocket, RI outlook to negative

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday it revised Woonsocket, Rhode Island’s credit ratings outlook to negative.

The rating agency also affirmed the city’s B2 underlying rating on its general obligation debt, affecting about $225 million in long-term debt.

“The negative outlook reflects the challenges that the city faces in renegotiating with its collective bargaining units to make substantial operating expenditure cuts while simultaneously raising revenues to eliminate the fiscal 2013 budget gap and obtain structural balance,” the rating agency said in a statement.