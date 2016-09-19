FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Woori names banks for US dollar AT1 bonds
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 19, 2016 / 3:36 AM / a year ago

Woori names banks for US dollar AT1 bonds

Spencer Anderson

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 19 (IFR) - South Korea's Woori Bank has named banks to manage a US dollar Additional Tier 1 offering.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, HSBC and Nomura are active bookrunners.

BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley are passive bookrunners.

Woori Bank Global Markets Asia is a co-manager.

The 144A/Reg S perpetual non-call five offering is expected to begin marketing tomorrow and score ratings of Ba3/BB+ (Moody's/S&P).

This will be the first Korean AT1 offering since a revision to the Banking Act allowed banks to issue perpetual securities. Previously, banks had to issue securities with a maturity of 30 years and an option to extend.

Woori's previous AT1 bonds, which are callable in 2020, are trading at a yield to call of around 3.8%. (Reporting by Spencer Anderson; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.