December 4, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea suspends sale of $2.7 bln Woori Bank controlling stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - South Korea’s government has suspended the sale of a controlling stake in Woori Bank valued at around $2.7 billion, the country’s financial regulator said on Thursday.

The announcement by the Financial Services Commission was widely expected after the government’s fourth attempt to sell a controlling stake in Woori Bank collapsed on Friday after attracting a lone bid. Analysts had valued the 30 percent stake on sale this time at about 3 trillion won ($2.71 billion).

Under South Korean rules, at least two bidders were needed for the sale to proceed.

The government has repeatedly tried to sell Woori Bank in a bid to recoup some of the more than $12 billion it spent to bail the bank and its affiliates out more than a decade ago.

1 US dollar = 1,115.0300 Korean won Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
