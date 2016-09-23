FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Eighteen parties show interest in buying Woori Bank stakes -KDIC
September 23, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

Eighteen parties show interest in buying Woori Bank stakes -KDIC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Eighteen parties have submitted letters of intent to buy minority stakes in Woori Bank , South Korea's fourth-largest bank by assets, the bank's controlling shareholder said on Friday, without naming the parties.

Tongyang Life Insurance, owned by China's Anbang Insurance Group, said it has submitted a letter of intent for the Woori stake.

State-run Korea Deposit Insurance Corp said it plans to shortlist bidders next week, with main bidding due in November.

South Korea plans to sell by the end of this year about a 30 percent stake in total in Woori Bank, broken into a series of minority stakes ranging in size from 4 to 8 percent.

The move could recoup 2.3 trillion won ($2.09 billion) of taxpayer money the government spent bailing out the bank nearly two decades ago, having tried and failed to sell a majority stake four times since 2010.

South Korean brokerages Korea Investment & Securities, Kiwoom Securities and Hanwha Life Insurance submitted initial bids.

Money Today reported that private equity firms were among initial bidders. ($1 = 1,102.6500 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; Additional reporting by Changho Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

