S.Korea's Kyobo Life not to bid in Woori Bank sale
November 28, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea's Kyobo Life not to bid in Woori Bank sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Kyobo Life Insurance Co Ltd said it would not bid for a controlling stake in Woori Bank, the country’s second-largest lender, abandoning an interest it had expressed in the holding put up for sale by the government.

A Kyobo Life spokesman confirmed South Korea’s third-largest insurance company had not submitted an offer for the stake of 30 percent, seen by analysts as worth around 3 trillion won ($2.73 billion).

Kyobo Life had been the only South Korean company to publicly flag interest in the stake. The sale is part of government efforts to recoup a total of more than $12 billion used to bail out the bank and its affiliates over a decade ago.

South Korean rules require two bidders or more for the bid process to be deemed valid and continue to the next stage. ($1=1,099.3200 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Clarence Fernandez)

