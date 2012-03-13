S.Korea keeps JP Morgan, Samsung Sec, Daewoo Sec for Woori sale - source

SEOUL, March 13 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to extend a deal with JP Morgan, Samsung Securities Co Ltd and Daewoo Securities Co Ltd to manage the stalled sale of Woori Finance Holding Co Ltd, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The three banks were picked as sale managers in 2010, when the government launched the full-scale sale of Woori, but the deal has failed twice because of a lack of bidders.

The source was not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified.