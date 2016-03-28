Woori Bank nears settlement with Citi over subprime losses

South Korea’s Woori Bank has reached a settlement in principle to resolve claims that a Citigroup Inc unit induced it to buy $25 million in risky securities that plunged in value during the financial crisis.

Filed in 2012, the lawsuit accused Citigroup Global Markets of common law fraud, unjust enrichment and negligent misrepresentation by selling securities linked to the U.S. subprime market without disclosing their risks.

