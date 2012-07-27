FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea's third attempt to sell Woori attracts no bidders
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2012 / 8:13 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea's third attempt to sell Woori attracts no bidders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Bidders stayed away from the sale of a 6 trillion won ($5.23 billion) controlling stake in South Korea’s Woori Finance Holdings, a spokesman for state-run Korea Deposit Insurance Corp said on Friday.

The South Korean government put up for sale its 57 percent stake in Woori earlier this year, in the third attempt to privatise the country’s biggest financial holding company by assets.

The preliminary auction for the stake closed at 5pm (0800 GMT) on Friday. Korea Deposit Insurance Corp is handling the bidding process. ($1 = 1146.8500 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.