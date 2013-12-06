FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daishin, KB preferred bidders in sale of S.Korea Woori units
December 6, 2013

Daishin, KB preferred bidders in sale of S.Korea Woori units

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - South Korean brokerage Daishin Securities Co Ltd was picked as the preferred bidder to acquire the bad loans unit of Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd , Woori said in a statement on Friday.

Daishin’s bid for Woori F&I Co Ltd, the country’s second-largest non-performing loans manager, exceeded 300 billion won ($283.14 million), a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The source was not authorized to speak to the media.

Daishin will take the next steps in the acquisition process in due time, a spokesman for the brokerage said.

The sale is part of Seoul’s effort to trim its stake in Woori Finance and recoup more than $11 billion in bailouts dating back to the 1990s.

Separately, local banking group KB Financial Group Inc was chosen as the preferred bidder for a controlling stake in lease and loan unit Woori Financial Co Ltd.

Shares in Woori Financial rose 4.4 percent as of 0150 GMT.

A KB official authorized to speak on the matter could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Ryan Woo)

