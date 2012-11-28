FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Workday says Q3 sales top Street, eyes Q4 growth of over 70 pct
November 28, 2012 / 10:06 PM / in 5 years

Workday says Q3 sales top Street, eyes Q4 growth of over 70 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Workday Inc’s revenue doubled in the third quarter and the provider of Internet-based software forecast better-than-expected current-quarter sales as it expands its corporate client base, driving its shares 4 percent higher.

Revenue leapt to $72.6 million in the fiscal third quarter. For the current three months, Workday is forecasting revenue growth of 74 to 83 percent, to between $75 million and $79 million, exceeding Wall Street’s average prediction for $70.7 million.

The stock was up 4 percent at $55.20 in after hours trade, from a close of $53.19 on the New York Stock Exchange.

