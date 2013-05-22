FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Workday posts smaller loss as subscription revenue jumps
May 22, 2013

Workday posts smaller loss as subscription revenue jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Workday Inc, a provider of Web-based human resources software, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as subscription revenue rose 85 percent.

The company’s net loss per share narrowed to 20 cents per share in the first quarter from 61 cents a year earlier. Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 15 cents per share.

Revenue rose 61 percent to $91.6 million. Subscription revenue rose to $68.4 million.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted loss of 18 cents per share on revenue of $86.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
