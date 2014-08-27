FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Workday's quarterly revenue rises 74 pct
August 27, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

Workday's quarterly revenue rises 74 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Workday Inc reported a 74 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong growth in subscriptions for its Web-based human resources software.

However, the company’s net loss widened to $69.2 million, or 38 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 31 from $36 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier, as it spends on product development and sales and marketing.

Excluding items, Workday posted a loss of 11 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $186.8 million from $107.6 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 14 cents per share and revenue of $177.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

