FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Workday forecasts strong revenue as subscriptions jump
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2013 / 9:32 PM / 4 years ago

Workday forecasts strong revenue as subscriptions jump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Third quarter adj loss $0.12/shr vs est. loss $0.17/shr

* Third quarter rev up 76 pct

* Shares jump 8 pct after the bell

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Workday Inc, a provider of Web-based human resources software, guided fourth-quarter revenue well above expectations after reporting a 76 percent jump in quarterly sales, helped by strong growth in subscriptions.

Workday’s shares rose as much as 8 percent after the bell.

The company, which makes software to manage employee performance, payroll and expense, said it expects revenue to be $133-$138 million in fourth quarter. Analysts were expecting $128.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company competes with Salesforce Inc and Oracle Corp in the fast-growing cloud software market but has yet to turn a profit.

Cloud computing technology, which lets customers access data from remote servers, is thought to be faster and cheaper than traditional in-house infrastructure.

Workday’s net loss narrowed to $47.5 million, or 27 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $41.5 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of 12 cents per share.

Revenue jumped 76 percent to $127.9 million. Subscription sales rose 82 percent to $93.9 million.

Analysts had expected a loss of 17 cents per share on revenue of $117.7 million.

Workday’s customers include companies such as TripAdvisor Inc and Yahoo Inc.

The company’s shares, which had a blockbuster listing last October, have risen more than 34 percent this year. They closed at $73.28 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.