HR software maker Workday's revenue soars 51.4 pct
August 26, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

HR software maker Workday's revenue soars 51.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Workday Inc reported a 51.4 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by strong growth in subscription to its web-based human resource management software.

The company’s revenue rose to $282.7 million in the second quarter ended July 31, from $186.8 million a year earlier.

Net loss widened to $69.4 million from $69.2 million. But on a per-share basis, it fell to 37 cents from 38 cents because of higher share count. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

