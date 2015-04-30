2nd Circuit tosses ERISA claims against UBS over mortgage losses

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has upheld dismissal of a proposed class action claiming UBS AG violated federal law by steering its own employees to invest in the bank’s stock as it sustained billions of dollars in losses from faltering mortgage-backed securities.

A panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said the lead plaintiff in the 2008 lawsuit, UBS worker Debra Taveras, failed to allege the “individualized harm” necessary to represent a class under the Employment Retirement Income Security Act of 1974.

