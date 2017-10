LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Workspace Group PLC : * Like-for-like rent roll up 4.5% (£1.9M) in the financial year to date * Like-for-like occupancy is now 89.6%, up 1.9% in the year to date * London property portfolio is valued at £799M, increase of 3.6% (£28M) since

March 2012 * Net initial yield is 7.1% (March 2012: 7.1%)