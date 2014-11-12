BRIEF-Workspace Group says raises about 96.5 mln stg via placing

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Workspace Group Plc :

* Results of placing

* Placing shares being issued represent approximately 9.99 percent of Workspace’s issued ordinary share capital prior to placing

* Total of 14,627,492 new ordinary shares of 100 pence each in workspace have been placed

* Raising gross proceeds of approximately 96.5 million stg

* Proceeds will enable us to move quickly in extending our refurbishment pipeline and to take advantage of acquisition opportunities-CEO

* Liberum and BofA Merrill lynch acted as joint bookrunners and joint sponsors in respect of placing