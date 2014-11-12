FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Workspace Group says raises about 96.5 mln stg via placing
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 12, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Workspace Group says raises about 96.5 mln stg via placing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Workspace Group Plc :

* Results of placing

* Placing shares being issued represent approximately 9.99 percent of Workspace’s issued ordinary share capital prior to placing

* Total of 14,627,492 new ordinary shares of 100 pence each in workspace have been placed

* Raising gross proceeds of approximately 96.5 million stg

* Proceeds will enable us to move quickly in extending our refurbishment pipeline and to take advantage of acquisition opportunities-CEO

* Liberum and BofA Merrill lynch acted as joint bookrunners and joint sponsors in respect of placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.