CORRECTED-Workspace posts rise in H1 NAV; to place up to 14.6 mln shares

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say EPRA net asset value rose to 597 pence, not 101 pence)

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Workspace Group Plc said it would place up to 14.6 million new shares, after huge demand for commercial spaces in the UK helped the landlord for small businesses post a rise in first-half EPRA net asset value.

The company said the cash-box placing represents 9.99 percent of its current issued share capital and the proceeds would be used to refurbish properties and snap up new ones in core London locations.

First-half EPRA net asset value - a key measure for developers as it reflects the value of their buildings - rose 20 percent to 597 pence in the six months ended Sept. 30, Workspace said. (Reporting By Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)