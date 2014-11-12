FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Workspace posts rise in H1 NAV; to place up to 14.6 mln shares
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 12, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Workspace posts rise in H1 NAV; to place up to 14.6 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say EPRA net asset value rose to 597 pence, not 101 pence)

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Workspace Group Plc said it would place up to 14.6 million new shares, after huge demand for commercial spaces in the UK helped the landlord for small businesses post a rise in first-half EPRA net asset value.

The company said the cash-box placing represents 9.99 percent of its current issued share capital and the proceeds would be used to refurbish properties and snap up new ones in core London locations.

First-half EPRA net asset value - a key measure for developers as it reflects the value of their buildings - rose 20 percent to 597 pence in the six months ended Sept. 30, Workspace said. (Reporting By Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.