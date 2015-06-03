FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Workspace's NAV surges on strong demand for UK commercial space
#Financials
June 3, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

Workspace's NAV surges on strong demand for UK commercial space

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Workspace Group Plc, a landlord for small businesses, reported a 42 percent rise in full-year net asset value and promised a larger payout, helped by strong demand for its commercial rental spaces.

EPRA net asset value (NAV) - key measure for developers as it reflects the value of buildings - rose to 703 pence per share in the twelve months ended March 31, from 496 pence per share a year earlier.

EPRA NAVs are calculated according to European Public Real Estate Association guidelines. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

