July 16 (Reuters) - Workspace Group Plc

* Total rent roll of £61.0m up 4.6% (£2.7m) in quarter

* Like-for-like rent roll up 3.3% (£1.3m) in quarter to £41.1m

* Like-for-like occupancy at 90.6%, up 0.6% in quarter