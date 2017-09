June 4 (Reuters) - Workspace Group Plc :

* FY EPRA net asset value per share up 43 pct to £4.96 (march 2013: £3.48)

* Adjusted underlying earnings per share up 14 pct to 13.9p (2013: 12.2p)

* Total dividend per share up 10 pct to 10.63p per share (2013: 9.67p), final dividend of 7.09p (2031: 6.45p)

* Like-for-like rent roll up 8.5 pct in year to £47.4m (March 2013: £43.7m), like-for-like occupancy stable at 90.0 pct (March 2013: 89.8 pct)