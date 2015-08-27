FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World Bank's IFC to meet investors on sukuk issue
August 27, 2015

World Bank's IFC to meet investors on sukuk issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - International Finance Corp (IFC), a unit of the World Bank, plans to meet fixed income investors starting on Monday ahead of a potential issue of U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, a document from lead arrangers showed on Thursday.

IFC, rated Aaa/AAA by international rating agencies, has picked Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered Bank to arrange the investor meetings.

The meetings will be held in the Middle East, with a possible sukuk issue to follow subject to market conditions, the document showed. The document gave no indication of the size of the issue or maturity.

The sukuk will be listed on Nasdaq Dubai and an application will also be made for a subsequent listing on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

