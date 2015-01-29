FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lagardere picks bank to join race for World Duty Free - sources
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 29, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

Lagardere picks bank to join race for World Duty Free - sources

Pamela Barbaglia

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - French media group Lagardère has joined the race to acquire a majority of World Duty Free as the Italian travel retailer, held by the Benetton family, is pursuing a merger with an industry peer, sources familiar with the situation said.

Lagardère, which operates stores in almost 160 airports via Lagardère Services’ unit, LS Travel Retail, is working with Societe Generale on the deal, said two sources who could not be named because the matter is confidential.

The French group is currently in talks with several private equity firms to help it fund a deal worth over $1.2 billion, said a third source.

Lagardère, Societe Generale were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Sophie Sassard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.