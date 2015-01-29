Lagardere picks bank to join race for World Duty Free - sources

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - French media group Lagardère has joined the race to acquire a majority of World Duty Free as the Italian travel retailer, held by the Benetton family, is pursuing a merger with an industry peer, sources familiar with the situation said.

Lagardère, which operates stores in almost 160 airports via Lagardère Services’ unit, LS Travel Retail, is working with Societe Generale on the deal, said two sources who could not be named because the matter is confidential.

The French group is currently in talks with several private equity firms to help it fund a deal worth over $1.2 billion, said a third source.

Lagardère, Societe Generale were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Sophie Sassard)