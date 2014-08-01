FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's World Duty Free sees 2014 EBITDA at up to 265 mln euro
August 1, 2014

Italy's World Duty Free sees 2014 EBITDA at up to 265 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Travel and duty-free retailer World Duty Free Group on Friday said it expected full year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to hit 255-265 million euros ($341.67-$355.07 million).

The company, which was spun off from highway restaurants operator Autogrill in Oct. 2013, said second-quarter stood at EBITDA at 71 million euros, slightly higher than a year ago.

Revenues in the period rose 15.9 percent to 608.5 million euros.

$1 = 0.7463 Euros Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Valentina Za

