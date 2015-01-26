FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares in Italy's World Duty Free rise after report KKR eyeing stake
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 26, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

Shares in Italy's World Duty Free rise after report KKR eyeing stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy’s World Duty Free rose more than 2 percent on Monday after a press report saying that U.S. private equity fund KKR could be interested in buying a stake in the travel retailer.

KKR and another private equity fund, CVC, have set their sight on the company, which is 50-percent owned by the Benetton family, daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday in an unsourced report.

The Benettons are ready to halve their 50 percent stake in the group to lure potential partners, sources told Reuters last month, adding however that the family was looking for an industrial partner.

Reporting by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.