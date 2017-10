(Corrects name of company executive)

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 (Reuters) - India’s GAIL (India) Ltd has allotted nearly $1 billion to fund purchases of shale gas assets in the United States and Canada, Prabhat Singh, director marketing of GAIL India, said on Thursday. (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)