SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state energy firm Petronas is expected to make a final investment decision on its $20 billion refinery project in Johor by the middle of next year, a senior executive said on Friday.

The refinery is expected to start commissioning activities at the end of 2016, Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, Petronas’s chief operating officer and executive vice president of downstream, told Reuters. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)