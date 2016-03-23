WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0200 GMT/10 PM ET

Editor: Simon Cameron-Moore + 65 6870 3593

Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT/ET)

TOP STORIES

Belgians hunt Islamic State suspect after blasts kill 30

BRUSSELS - Belgian police hunt Islamic State suspect seen with two supposed suicide bombers shortly before they struck Brussels Airport in first of two attacks that also hit the city’s metro, killing at least 30 and wounding over 200. (BELGIUM-BLAST/ (TV, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Alastair Macdonald, Foo Yun Chee and Bate Felix, 1373 words)

+ See also:

- BELGIUM-BLAST/USA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Barbara Goldberg and Joseph Ax, 786 words)

- BELGIUM-BLAST/USA-VICTIMS (UPDATE 4), moved, by Colleen Jenkins, 346 words

- BELGIUM-BLAST/SECURITY (ANALYSIS), moved, by Robin Emmott, 912 words

- BELGIUM-BLAST/AIRPORT-SECURITY (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Victoria Bryan and Tim Hepher, 931 words

- BELGIUM-BLAST/SUSPECT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Foo Yun Chee and Julia Fioretti, 205 words)

- BELGIUM-BLAST/SOCIALMEDIA (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, by Meredith McGrath, Foo Yun Chee and Julia Fioretti, 477 words

- BELGIUM-BLAST/EIFFEL (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Laetitia Volga, 460 words

Obama challenges Communist-led Cuba with call for democracy

HAVANA - U.S. President Barack Obama challenges Cuba’s Communist government with an impassioned call for democracy and economic reforms, addressing the Cuban people directly in a historic speech broadcast throughout the island. (USA-CUBA/ (UPDATE 7, PIX), moved, by Matt Spetalnick, Jeff Mason and Frank Jack Daniel, 1131 words)

+ See also:

- USA-CUBA/SPEECH-REACTION (PIX, TV), moved, by Nelson Acosta and Frank Jack Daniel, 635 words

- USA-CUBA/BASEBALL (PIX, TV), moved, by Daniel Trotta, 408 words)

Trump urges waterboarding and more after Brussels attacks

WASHINGTON - Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump says United States should use waterboarding and other harsh interrogation techniques when questioning terror suspects, and renews his call for tougher U.S. border security after attacks in Brussels. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by John Whitesides, 700 words)

+ See also:

- USA-ELECTION/PRIMARIES (PIX), moved, by Steve Holland, 546 words)

UNHCR says won’t work in Greek ‘detention centers’ in swipe at EU-Turkey deal

GENEVA/LESBOS - U.N. refugee agency deals blow to EU efforts to stem biggest humanitarian crisis in generations, saying it will no longer assist in transfer of migrants and refugees arriving in Greece to “detention centers.” (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE-UNHCR (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Stephanie Nebehay and Karolina Tagaris, 860 words)

+ See also:

- EUROPE-MIGRANTS/FINLAND-RUSSIA, moved, by Jussi Rosendahl, 247 words

ASIA

Bangladesh Bank weighs lawsuit against NY Fed over hack

DHAKA - Bangladesh’s central bank hires a U.S. lawyer for a potential lawsuit against the Federal Reserve Bank of New York after hackers stole $81 million from its account with the NY Fed, according to an internal report by the Bangladesh bank. (USA-FED/BANGLADESH (UPDATE 1), moved, by Serajul Quadir, 524 words)

UNITED STATES

U.S. justices set to weigh Obamacare contraceptives challenge

WASHINGTON - U.S. Supreme Court will consider appeals brought by Christian groups demanding full exemption from requirement to provide insurance covering contraception under President Obama’s signature healthcare law. (USA-COURT/CONTRACEPTION, moving shortly, by Lawrence Hurley, 400 words)

+ See also:

- USA-COURT/GARLAND (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Richard Cowan, 407 words

- USA-COURT/PUERTORICO (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Lawrence Hurley and Nick Brown, 623 words

AMERICAS

Rob Ford, who smoked crack while Toronto mayor, dead at 46

TORONTO - Former mayor Rob Ford, whose tumultuous four years as leader of Canada’s largest city included admission he smoked crack cocaine and history of erratic behavior, dies after struggling with cancer. (PEOPLE-ROBFORD/OBITUARY (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Andrea Hopkins and Matt Scuffham, 394 words)

Brazil’s Rousseff says ‘will never resign,’ Lula meets Senate leader

BRASILIA - President Dilma Rousseff says she will not resign in Brazil’s worst political crisis in two decades, calling an opposition move to impeach her a “coup d‘etat” against democratic rule because she had committed no crime. (BRAZIL-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Anthony Boadle, 695 words)

Odebrecht cooperates with Brazil probe after bribe scheme exposed

SAO PAULO - Grupo Odebrecht SA, the engineering firm at the heart of Brazil’s biggest ever graft probe, agrees to cooperate with prosecutors, in a move likely to send shockwaves across political parties that for years illegally siphoned money from state contracts. (BRAZIL-CORRUPTION/ (UPDATE 5, PIX), moved, by Caroline Stauffer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal, 432 words)

EUROPE

Russian court sentences Ukrainian pilot to 22 years in jail

DONETSK, Russia - Russian court sentences Ukrainian pilot Nadezhda Savchenko to 22 years in jail after finding her guilty of involvement in killing of two Russian journalists during separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-SAVCHENKO (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, by Gennady Novik and Alexander Reshetnikov, 578 words)

MIDDLE EAST

U.N. envoy turns to U.S., Russia to give impetus to Syria talks

GENEVA - U.N. special envoy on Syria says he hopes meeting between U.S. and Russian foreign ministers Wednesday will give impetus to peace talks where divisive issue of political transition is stalling progress. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 1, TV, PIX), moved, by John Irish and Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 787 words)

+ See also:

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-DAM (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC, PIX), moved, by Warren Strobel, Jonathan Landay and Phil Stewart, 1,058 words

AFRICA

South Africa’s ANC denies reports Zuma offered to resign

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s ruling African National Congress denies reports that President Jacob Zuma offered to resign after mounting claims of improper political interference by leader’s wealthy business friends. (SAFRICA-POLITICS/MADONSELA (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by TJ Strydom, 385 words)

Congo president set for re-election, early results show

BRAZZAVILLE - Congo Republic’s President Denis Sassou Nguesso is on course to extend his long rule, according to preliminary election results that the opposition dismissed as fraudulent as police and troops patrolled the capital’s streets. (CONGO-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved,by Roch Bouka, 393 words)

Boycott helps Niger President Issoufou win re-election

NIAMEY - Niger’s President Mahamadou Issoufou wins a second term with 92.5 percent of the vote in a run-off election that the opposition coalition chose to boycott, the electoral commission says.(NIGER-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Roch Bouka, 330 words)

SPORT

Russian doping scandal spreads to wrestling, sports minister prepared to quit

MOSCOW - Russia’s sports minister says he is prepared to resign over raging doping scandal in his country which could cost more Russian athletes their places at Rio Olympics after “tens” more cases of cheating are exposed in wrestling. (SPORT-DOPING/WRESTLING-RUSSIA (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, by Jack Stubbs, 593 words)