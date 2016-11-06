WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1100 GMT/6 AM ET

Editor: Mark Trevelyan + 44 207 542 1028

Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT/ET)

TOP STORIES

Syrian rebels announce operation to seize Raqqa in coordination with U.S.

AMMAN - U.S.-backed Syria Democratic Forces say a campaign to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa, Islamic State's de facto capital, will begin within hours, with U.S. forces providing air cover. (MIDEAST-CRISIS-SYRIA/RAQQA (UPDATE 1), expect by 1145 GMT/6.45 A.M. ET, 400 words)

Facing car bombs and street war, Iraqi forces comb east Mosul

BAGHDAD - Iraqi special forces inch through districts of east Mosul, clearing pockets of Islamic State militants sheltering among civilians and targeting them with waves of car bombs in what spokesman calls world's "toughest urban warfare" (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), expect by 1300 GMT/8 A.M. ET, PIX, TV, by Ahmed Rasheed, 800 words)

See also:

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-BLASTS (UPDATE 2), moved, 350 words

Security scare for Trump in frenzied final days of campaigning

RENO, Nevada, N.C./PHILADELPHIA - Republican Donald Trump is bundled off stage by security agents at rally in Reno, Nevada, after mistaken security scare as he and Democrat Hillary Clinton swept across states that could prove decisive in Tuesday's presidential election. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by Amanda Becker and Emily Stephenson, 980 words)

See also:

+ USA-ELECTION/CLINTON-PROFILE (NEWSMAKER, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), expect at 1200 GMT / 7 A.M. ET, by Will Dunham, 1,650 words

+ USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-PROFILE (NEWSMAKER, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC, expect at 1200 GMT / 7 A.M. ET, by Bill Trott, 1,650 words)

Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition partially boycotts parliament

ANKARA - Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition announces a partial boycott of parliament, saying it is "halting its legislative efforts" after its leaders and other lawmakers were detained in a move which drew international condemnation (TURKEY-SECURITY/KURDS (UPDATE 2), by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Gulsen Solaker, 500 words, expect by 1400 GMT/9 A.M. ET)

EUROPE

UK PM May vows to deliver EU exit "in full" despite legal challenge

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May says she will deliver a full exit from the European Union, hitting back at critics of her Brexit plan who have threatened to try and block the process in parliament. (BRITAIN-EU/MAY (UPDATE 2), by Kylie MacLellan and William James, 600 words)

Presidential vote in Bulgaria could herald closer Russia ties

SOFIA - Bulgarians vote in a closely-fought presidential election that could plunge the Black Sea state into political instability and push it towards closer ties with Russia. (BULGARIA-ELECTION/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov, 518 words

Kosovo's Islamic State-linked militants were preparing attacks - prosecutor

PRISTINA - Seven Kosovars arrested on terrorism charges were planning to launch attacks in Kosovo and Balkan Peninsula by targeting security institutions, prosecution documents seen by Reuters showed on Sunday. (KOSOVO-SECURITY/, moving shortly, by Fatos Bytyci, 354 words)

German prosecutors widen market manipulation probe to VW chairman

FRANKFURT - German carmaker Volkswagen says German prosecutors have widened an investigation into suspected market manipulation to include supervisory board Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/PROBE (UPDATE 2), expect by 1230 GMT/0730 ET, 400 words)

ASIA

S.Korea issues arrest warrants for two ex-presidential aides

SEOUL - South Korean court issues arrest warrants for two former presidential aides under investigation in influence peddling scandal that has sent President Park Geun-hye's approval rating to record low. (SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)