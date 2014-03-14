FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0200 GMT/10 PM ET
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
#Market News
March 14, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 4 years ago

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0200 GMT/10 PM ET

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Editor: Paul Tait + 612 9373 1801

Global Picture Desk + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT/ET)

TOP NEWS

Russia holds war games near Ukraine; Merkel warns of catastrophe

BERLIN/MOSCOW - Russia launches new military exercises near its border with Ukraine, showing no sign of backing down in its plans to annex its neighbour’s Crimea region despite a stronger-than-expected drive for sanctions from the EU and United States. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 4, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Stephen Brown and Timothy Heritage, 1,250 words)

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN, moved, by Louis Charbonneau, 730 words

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-CONGRESS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Patricia Zengerle, 680 words

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/AKSYONOV (INTERVIEW, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Aleksandar Vasovic, 805 words

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/OSCE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Fredrik Dahl, 570 words

Search for Malaysian plane may extend to Indian Ocean - U.S.

KUALA LUMPUR/WASHINGTON - A new search area for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 may be opened in the Indian Ocean, the White House says, significantly broadening the potential location of the plane, which disappeared nearly a week ago with 239 people on board. (MALAYSIA-AIRLINES/ (WRAPUP 4, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHICS, TV), expect by 0400 GMT/MIDNIGHT ET, by Anshuman Daga and Mark Hosenball, 1,000 words)

- MALAYSIA-AIRLINES/DATA (UPDATE 3), moved, by Mark Hosenball and Tim Hepher, 480 words

- MALAYSIA-AIRLINES/USA-SEARCH (UPDATE 3), moved, 360 words

Venezuela says death toll from protests rises to 28

CARACAS - Venezuela’s state prosecutor says the death toll from a month of violent protests has risen to 28, after the nation’s top court ordered opposition mayors to dismantle barricades set up by street protesters. (VENEZUELA-PROTESTS/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Daniel Wallis, 580 words)

Turkey’s Erdogan condemns protesters as deaths fuel tensions

ISTANBUL - Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan condemns anti-government protesters as “charlatans” bent on sowing chaos in the run-up to local elections after Turkey’s worst civil unrest since mass protests last summer. (TURKEY-PROTESTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Daren Butler, 800 words)

- TURKEY-CORRUPTION/, moved, by Dasha Afanasieva and Humeyra Pamuk, 310 words

ASIA

Rebels, Islamists form dangerous alliance in Pakistan’s unruly southwest

QUETTA, Pakistan - In Pakistan’s volatile, resource-rich province of Baluchistan, separatists team up with radical Sunni Muslims in their fight against the Pakistani government. (PAKISTAN-BALUCHISTAN/, moved, by Syed Raza Hassan, 596 words)

“Toxic stew” of militants lurk in Afghanistan as NATO heads home

KABUL - The soldiers were asleep when attackers struck their outpost, tucked in the mountains of Afghanistan’s eastern province of Kunar and on the front lines of a deepening war between the army and a potent mix of militants. (AFGHANISTAN-MILITANTS/ (PICTURES), moved, by Mirwais Harooni and Missy Ryan, 900 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Gaza rockets, Israeli air strikes persist despite truce call

JERUSALEM/GAZA - A small armed faction in the Gaza Strip fires rockets at Israel, drawing retaliatory air strikes and pushing cross-border violence into a third day despite a truce called by the more powerful Palestinian group Islamic Jihad. (PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL/GAZA (UPDATE 4, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Dan Williams and Nidal al-Mughrabi, 590 words)

Mediator Brahimi says Syria election now won’t aid peace talks

UNITED NATIONS - If Syria goes ahead with an election that would likely secure a new term for President Bashar al-Assad, the opposition will probably not be interested in pursuing further peace talks with the government, peace mediator Lakhdar Brahimi says. (SYRIA-CRISIS/UN, moved, by Louis Charbonneau, 610 words)

- SYRIA-CRISIS/TOLL, moved, 240 words

EUROPE

U.N. sees serious setbacks in anti-drugs fight

VIENNA - The global fight against narcotics suffers serious setbacks, including record opium cultivation in Afghanistan and a surge of trafficking-related violence in Central America, the U.N. anti-drugs chief says. (UN-DRUGS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURES), moved, by Fredrik Dahl and Derek Brooks, 630 words)

U.N. rights watchdog urges release of Senate report on CIA torture

GENEVA - The U.N. human-rights watchdog calls on the United States to issued a report on a Bush-era interrogation programme at the heart of a dispute between the CIA and a Senate panel. (USA-CIA/INTERROGATIONS-UN, moved, by Stephanie Nebehay, 620 words)

UNITED STATES

New York City gas explosion subject of federal probe

NEW YORK - Federal safety authorities launch an investigation into a gas explosion that caused the collapse a day earlier of two New York City apartment buildings, killing seven people and injuring dozens of others. (USA-NEW-YORK/COLLAPSE (UPDATE 7, PICTURES), moved, by Chris Francescani and Anna Hiatt, 640 words)

AMERICAS

Former guerrilla wins El Salvador vote; rival protests

SAN SALVADOR - A former Marxist guerrilla leader wins El Salvador’s presidential election by less than 7,000 votes, final results show, and his right-wing rival continues to press to have the vote annulled. (ELSALVADOR-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Michael O‘Boyle and Nelson Renteria, 620 words)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
