TOP STORIES
North Korea warns against U.S. "hysteria" as it marks
founder's birth
PYONGYANG - North Korea warns the United States to come to
its senses and end dangerous "military hysteria" or face
retaliation as a U.S. aircraft carrier group steams towards the
region amid fears the North may conduct a sixth nuclear weapons
test. (NORTHKOREA-USA/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moving
shortly, by Sue-Lin Wong and Damir Sagolj, 600 words)
+ See also:
- PENCE-ASIA/ (moved), by Roberta Rampton, 473 words
- NORTHKOREA-USA/JAPAN, moved, 446 words
"Right time" to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
KABUL - The top U.S. military commander in Afghanistan says
the decision to deploy one of the largest conventional bombs
ever unleashed in combat was purely tactical and made as part of
the campaign against Islamic State-linked militants.
(USA-AFGHANISTAN/BOMB (UPDATE 7, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Hamid Shalizi and Josh Smith, 1,000 words)
See also:
+ USA-AFGHANISTAN/BOMB-VILLAGE (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC, moved, 565
words)
+ USA-AFGHANISTAN/MOAB (PIX, TV), by David Brunnstrom, 771
words
In historic referendum, Turkey's Erdogan faces biggest test
ISTANBUL - Much like the vast mosque he commissioned atop
one of Istanbul's higher hills, President Tayyip Erdogan's
supporters hope a referendum on Sunday will be the crowning
achievement in his drive to reshape Turkey.
(TURKEY-REFERENDUM/PREVIEW (TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Nick
Tattersall and Humeyra Pamuk, 923 words)
+ See also:
- TURKEY-SECURITY/ISLAMIC STATE (UPDATE 1), moved, 263 words
- TURKEY-REFERENDUM/ (FACTBOX), moved, 464 words
Trump administration says no U.S. trading partners
manipulate currency
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration
declines to name any major trading partner as a currency
manipulator in a highly anticipated report, backing away from a
key Trump campaign promise to slap such a label on China.
(USA-TRUMP/CURRENCY (UPDATE 2, GRAPHIC), moved, by David Lawder,
535 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Palestinian fatally stabs British woman on Jerusalem train
-Israeli police
JERUSALEM - A Palestinian man fatally stabs a British woman
on Jerusalem's transit network, Israeli police say, as
Christians mark Good Friday and Muslims hold prayers at
respective holy sites nearby. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/VIOLENCE
(UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, 340 words)
Iranian President Rouhani to run for second term, faces
conservative challenge
ANKARA - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani registers to run
for a second four-year term, state television says, buoyed by
Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers but facing a
hard-line conservative challenge over his economic record.
(IRAN-ELECTION/ROUHANI (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Parisa
Hafezi, 400 words)
+ See also:
- IRAN-ELECTION/ROUHANI (NEWSMAKER, PIX, TV), moved, by
Parisa Hafezi, 675 words
Syrian rebels, Shi'ite villagers evacuated from towns under
swap deal
BEIRUT - Buses evacuate thousands of people from two
rebel-besieged Shi'ite villages in northwest Syria while
hundreds of rebels left a town near Damascus with their
families, under a deal between the government and insurgents.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-EVACUATION (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by
Laila Bassam and John Davison, 575 words)
UNITED STATES
Hackers release files indicating NSA monitored global bank
transfers
Hackers release documents and files that cybersecurity
experts say indicate the U.S. National Security Agency has
accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to
monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American
banks. (USA-CYBER/SWIFT (UPDATE 3, by Clare Baldwin, 842 words)
Trump White House will not make visitor logs public, break
from Obama policy
PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Trump administration will not make
public White House visitor logs, the records that detail who has
visited President Donald Trump and his staff on official
business, his office confirmed, in a departure from a practice
that was established under former President Barack Obama.
(USA-TRUMP/VISITORS (moved), by Ayesha Rascoe, 364 words)
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez cleared of 2012 double murder
BOSTON - A Boston jury finds former New England Patriots
football star Aaron Hernandez not guilty of murdering two men
outside a Boston nightclub in 2012, following what prosecutors
described as a dispute that began over a spilled drink.
(USA-CRIME/HERNANDEZ (UPDATE 2, PIX), by Scott Malone, 506
words)
California judge questions Trump's sanctuary city order
SAN FRANCISCO - A California federal judge strongly
questions the U.S. Justice Department over whether to suspend an
order by President Donald Trump to withhold federal funds from
so-called sanctuary cities for immigrants.
(USA-IMMIGRATION/SANCTUARY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Robin Respaut,
397 words)
EUROPE
French presidential race tightens as vote nears
PARIS - France's presidential race looked tighter than it
has all year on Friday, nine days before voting begins, as two
polls put the four front-runners within reach of a two-person
run-off vote.(FRANCE-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC),
moved, by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Sarah White, 500 words)
Turkey says may suspend EU migrant deal if no progress on
visas
ANKARA - Turkey could re-evaluate or suspend all agreements
under its migration deal with the European Union if the bloc
does not give a positive response on visa-free travel for Turks,
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says. (TURKEY-EU/MIGRANTS
(UPDATE 1), moved, 407 words)
Russian newspaper fears for staff after Chechen clerics vow
vengeance
MOSCOW - Russia's most famous campaigning newspaper says it
has appealed to the Kremlin to protect its staff after Chechen
clerics warn the paper faces "retribution" for alleging that gay
men in Chechnya were being tortured and killed.
(RUSSIA-CHECHNYA/NEWSPAPER-THREAT, moved, by Andrew Osborn, 469
words)
AFRICA
Two suspects in Congo murder of UN workers arrested; one
escapes
KINSHASA - Congolese authorities arrest two people suspected
of involvement in the murder of two U.N. workers in central
Democratic Republic of Congo, but one of the prisoners has
escaped, a senior prosecutor says. (CONGO-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Amedee Mwarabu Kiboko, 416 words)
ENTERTAINMENT
Next 'Star Wars' feature to feature new female character
ORLANDO, Fla. - The largely testosterone-fueled Star Wars
movie franchise has added an important new female character in
the eighth film, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", director Rian
Johnson said on Friday at a fanfest in Orlando. (FILM-STAR WARS/
(moved), by Barbara Liston, 365 words)
See also:
+ (DISNEY-STARWARS/COLLECTORS (moved), by Lisa Richwine, 769
words)