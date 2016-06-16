WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0200 GMT/10 PM ET

Editor: Michael Perry +6129321 8289

U.S. investigators question Orlando gunman's wife

ORLANDO, Fla./WASHINGTON - U.S. investigators have questioned the wife of the gunman who killed 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, the FBI said on Wednesday, and a law enforcement source says she could face criminal charges if there is evidence of any wrongdoing. (FLORIDA-SHOOTING/ (UPDATE 9, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Letitia Stein and Julia Edwards, 912 words)

- FLORIDA-SHOOTING/GUNS (UPDATE 4, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell, 1109 words

- FLORIDA-SHOOTING/GAYMUSLIMS (PICTURES), moved, by Gina Cherelus, 785 words

- FLORIDA-SHOOTING/SCENE (INSIGHT, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Peter Eisler, Yara Bayoumy and Letitia Stein, 1,593 words

Fed leaves interest rates unchanged, signals fewer future hikes

WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve keeps U.S. interest rates unchanged and signals two hikes are still likely in 2016 but that slower economic growth would crimp pace of increases in later years. (USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 6, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Jason Lange and Howard Schneider, 528 words)

- BRITAIN-EU/FED (moved), moved, by Ann Saphir, 580 words

Obama meets Dalai Lama in spite of China protest

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Barack Obama meets the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, at the White House despite a warning by China that it would damage diplomatic relations. (USA-OBAMA/DALAILAMA (UPDATE 4, PICTURES, TV), moved, by David Brunnstrom, 832 words)

Pakistan artillery fires at Afghan forces on Khyber Pass border

PESHAWAR, Pakistan - Pakistani troops fire heavy artillery at Afghan forces at their main Khyber Pass border crossing, Pakistani military says, escalation after days of clashes that kill four people and strand thousands on both sides. (PAKISTAN-AFGHANISTAN/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURES), moved, by Jibran Ahmed, 530 words)

- NATO-AFGHANISTAN/WITHDRAWAL (UPDATE 3, TV), moved, by Phil Stewart and Robin Emmott, 523 words

ASIA

Philippines, Maoist rebels agree to resume peace talks next month

MANILA - Philippine President-elect Rodrigo Duterte has agreed to resume formal peace negotiations with Maoist-led rebels in Oslo next month, said one of Duterte's senior advisers, after the talks stalled four years ago. (PHILIPPINES-REBELS/, moving shortly, by Manuel Mogato, 407 words)

UNITED STATES

Boy's body found after alligator attack at Florida Disney resort

ORLANDO - Police divers recover the body of a 2-year-old boy who was grabbed by an alligator in front of his family during a vacation at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. (FLORIDA-ALLIGATOR/CHILD (UPDATE 12, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Barbara Liston, 957 words)

- DISNEY-CHINA/ (PICTURES, TV, GRAPHIC), by Adam Jourdan, 0 words

MIDDLE EAST

Saudi prince seeks to repair ties, promote business on U.S. visit

WASHINGTON - Saudi Arabia's powerful deputy crown prince holds a full day of meetings with U.S. lawmakers, part of a visit aimed at restoring frayed ties with Washington and promoting his plan to wean the kingdom away from oil revenue. (SAUDI-USA/VISIT (PICTURES), moved, by Warren Strobel and Patricia Zengerle, 400 words)

AFRICA

Pistorius walks on stumps in court as seeks to avoid jail

PRETORIA - Oscar Pistorius shuffles through court without his prosthetic legs to show how vulnerable he is as Paralympian seeks to avoid prison for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. (SAFRICA-PISTORIUS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by TJ Strydom and Tanisha Heiberg, 660 words)

SPORTS

Moscow summons French ambassador over "anti-Russian" Euro 2016

LILLE/MOSCOW - Soccer rivalry and fan violence spill into global politics as Moscow summons French ambassador over detentions of Russians at Euro 2016 and warns "anti-Russian" mood could even damage relations between Russia and France. (SOCCER-EURO/FANS (WRAPUP 3, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Philip O'Connor and Jack Stubbs, 792 words)

- SOCCER-EURO/FANS-LILLE (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Alastair Macdonald and Philip O'Connor, 467 words