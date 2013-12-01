WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0200 GMT/9 PM ET

Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 9069 3924

TOP STORIES

U.S. airlines give China flight plans for new defense zone

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - U.S. airlines United, American and Delta follow U.S. government advice to notify Chinese authorities of flight plans when traveling through an air defense zone Beijing has declared over the East China Sea. (JAPAN-CHINA/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Marina Lopes and Lesley Wroughton, 1,300 words)

One killed as Thai anti-government protests turn violent

BANGKOK - At least one person is shot dead and 10 are wounded after anti-government protesters clash with supporters of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, the first bloodshed in a week of demonstrations aimed at toppling her administration. (THAILAND-PROTEST/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Martin Petty, 900 words)

U.S. offers to destroy Syria’s chemicals at sea -OPCW

AMSTERDAM - The United States has offered to destroy Syrian chemicals on a U.S. ship, the OPCW global chemical weapons watchdog says, and is looking for a Mediterranean port where processing can be carried out. (SYRIA-CRISIS/CHEMICALS (UPDATE 2), moved, 370 words)

Mozambique Airlines plane crashes in Namibia, killing 34

WINDHOEK - A Mozambique Airlines plane en route to Angola crashes in a game park in northeast Namibia, killing all 34 people on board, Namibian police say. (MOZAMBIQUE-FLIGHT/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Servaas van den Bosch, 300 words)

Eight dead as police helicopter crashes into Scottish pub

GLASGOW - Eight people were killed and 14 others seriously injured when a police helicopter crashed into the roof of a packed Glasgow pub, trapping many inside in choking dust and debris, Scottish police say (SCOTLAND-HELICOPTER/ (UPDATE 6, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Russell Cheyne, 550 words)

U.S. calls on North Korea to release war veteran

WASHINGTON/SEOUL - The United States calls on North Korea to release an elderly U.S. military veteran held in custody since last month and who Pyongyang accuses of killing civilians during the Korean War 60 years ago.(KOREA-NORTH/NEWMAN (UPDATE 4, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Lesley Wroughton and Jack Kim, 1060 words)

ASIA

A jail by another name - China labour camps now drug detox centres

KUNMING, China - Li Zhongying was freed from a Chinese labour camp ahead of schedule in September because, guards told her, the government was scrapping ‘re-education through labour’, a heavily criticised penal system created in the 1950s. (CHINA-CAMPS/, PICTURES), moved, by John Ruwitch, 1070 words)

EUROPE

Ukraine police break up pro-Europe protests, opposition calls for strike

KIEV - Ukraine’s political opposition says it will call a country-wide general strike to force the resignation of President Viktor Yanukovich’s government after police used batons and stun grenades to break up pro-Europe protests. (UKRAINE-PROTEST/ (UPDATE 5, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Richard Balmforth and Thomas Grove, 920 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Six killed in clashes in Lebanon’s Tripoli

TRIPOLI, Lebanon - Six people are killed in Lebanon’s northern city of Tripoli in exchanges of fire between neighbourhoods which support rival sides in Syria’s civil war, security and medical sources say (LEBANON-TRIPOLI/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, TV), by Nazih Siddiq, 380 words)

Syrian PM, visiting ally Iran, says govt winning civil war

BEIRUT - Prime Minister Wael Halki says Syrian government forces are winning the war with rebels and will not rest while a single enemy fighter remains at large (SYRIA-CRISIS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Dominic Evans, 800 words)

UNITED STATES

Obamacare website in critical phase, unclear if fixes enough

The rollout of President Barack Obama’s healthcare law enters a critical phase on the deadline for substantially fixing the program’s troubled enrollment website, as the administration scrambles to address the most obvious glitches. (USA-HEALTHCARE/ UPDATE 3), moved, by Sharon Begley and Roberta Rampton, 1,200 words)