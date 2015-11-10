WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0200 GMT/2100 ET

Editor: Michael Perry + 612 9321 8289

TOP STORIES

Myanmar ruling party concedes as Suu Kyi heads for poll landslide

NAYPYITAW/HINTHADA - Myanmar’s ruling party concedes defeat in a general election as the opposition led by democracy figurehead Aung San Suu Kyi appeared on course for a landslide victory that could ensure it forms the next government. (MYANMAR-ELECTION/ (PICTURES, TV, GRAPHICS, UPDATE 6), moved, by Antoni Slodkowski and Timothy Mclaughlin, 910 words)

- MYANMAR-ELECTION/USA (UPDATE 2), moved, by David Brunnstrom and Doina Chiacu, 400 words

- MYANMAR-ELECTION/USDP (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 1), moved, by Timothy Mclaughlin, 420 words

- MYANMAR-ELECTION/ (FACTBOX), moved, 900 words

Russia faces ban from athletics for widespread doping offenses

GENEVA - Russia could be banned from international athletics, including the 2016 Olympic Games, after an anti-doping commission report alleges widespread corruption and collusion that add up to a state-sponsored drugs culture in a sporting superpower. (ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/WADA (WRAPUP 1, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Brian Homewood, 965 words)

- ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/ (FACTBOX), moved, 490 words

- ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/REACTION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Brian Homewood and Martyn Herman, 770 words

Iran cyberspy group hit in coordinated European raids

FRANKFURT - European authorities have taken action to take down a cyber espionage campaign believed to be linked to Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard, the first operation of its kind since Tehran signed a nuclear treaty, according to security researchers. (CYBERSECURITY-IRAN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Eric Auchard, 550 words)

Obama, Netanyahu at White House seek to mend U.S.-Israel ties

WASHINGTON - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assures U.S. President Barack Obama that he remains committed to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as they sought to mend ties strained by acrimony over Middle East diplomacy and Iran. (ISRAEL-USA/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Jeffrey Heller and Matt Spetalnick, 900 words)

ASIA

Soul searching for India’s Modi after crushing Bihar defeat

NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met leaders of his party to discuss whether to overhaul policies and priorities in the wake of a humiliating defeat in elections in the eastern state of Bihar. (INDIA-BIHAR/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Rupam Jain Nair and Andrew MacAskill, 645 words)

- INDIA-BIHAR/MODI (PICTURES, TV), moved, by Rupam Jain Nair and Douglas Busvine, 785 words

Australian asylum policies under fire at UN rights review

GENEVA - Australia comes under criticism at the United Nations for its offshore processing of asylum claims, detention of child migrants and reports it had sent back legitimate refugees. (AUSTRALIA-ASYLUM/UN (UPDATE 1), moved, By Stephanie Nebehay, 400 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Jordanian officer shoots dead two Americans, one S.African at security training site

AMMAN - A Jordanian officer shoots dead two U.S. government security contractors, a South African trainer and two Jordanians at a U.S.-funded police training facility near Amman before being killed in a shootout, Jordanian authorities said. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/JORDAN-SHOOTING (UPDATE 9, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 730 words)

Airliner tragedy crushes Egypt hopes of tourism revival

SHARM AL-SHEIKH - Tourism in Sharm al-Sheikh was picking up again after years of political turmoil, with so many Russians enjoying the sun and fun that local beach aerobics instructors used the visitors’ own language rather than Arabic or English. (EGYPT-CRASH/TOURISM (PICTURES), moved, by Ahmed Aboulenein, 950 words)

- EGYPT-CRASH/INTELLIGENCE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jonathan Landay and Mark Hosenball, 450 words)

Divided and defeated, Turkey opposition faces decade in wilderness

ANKARA - In the space of just five months the Turkish opposition’s dreams of coalition government have vanished, swept away by a resounding election defeat that could consign them to another decade in the wilderness. (TURKEY-POLITICS/OPPOSITION, moved, by Jonny Hogg, 925 words)

TURKEY-POLITICS/KURDS (INTERVIEW, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Ece Toksabay and Gulsen Solaker, 730 words

UNITED STATES

University of Missouri president resigns after race protest

COLUMBIA, Missouri - The University of Missouri’s president steps down after protests by the school’s football team and other students over what they saw as his soft handling of reports of racial abuse on campus. (MISSOURI-BOYCOTT/ (UPDATE 8), moved, by Anthony Romano, 1,035 words)

SeaWorld to replace “Shamu” killer whale show in San Diego

SAN DIEGO - SeaWorld said on Monday it plans to replace its famed “Shamu” killer whale show in San Diego with an exhibit focused on “conservation,” after grappling with sagging attendance and years of criticism over it treatment of the marine mammals. (USA-SEAWORLD/ (UPDATE 3, TV), picture, moved, by Marty Graham, 668 words)

EUROPE

Volkswagen moves to appease angry customers, workers

DETROIT/BERLIN - Volkswagen AG takes new steps to appease U.S. customers and German union leaders unhappy with the company’s response to a sweeping emissions cheating scandal that claimed another high-profile executive. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/ (WRAPUP 3, PICTURES), moved, by Paul Lienert and Andreas Cremer, 891 words)

Romania’s Social Democrats want deputy central bank governor as PM

BUCHAREST - Romania’s ruling Social Democrats proposes deputy central bank governor Liviu Voinea as prime minister and the opposition abandons plans for a snap election, paving the way for a broadly-backed government following the downfall of Victor Ponta. (ROMANIA-GOVERNMENT/PM (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Radu-Sorin Marinas, 400 words)

AFRICA

U.N. warns Burundi violence could escalate to mass atrocities

UNITED NATIONS - Violence in Burundi is in danger of escalating to mass atrocity crimes, the United Nations warns, but the tiny African state says it was “not in flames” and will work to allay fears of an impending genocide. (BURUNDI-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by Michelle Nichols, 555 words)

AMERICAS

Brazil mine dam burst endangers water supply far downstream

BENTO RODRIGUES - A river of mud from bursts dams at a Brazilian iron ore mine forced populous cities more than 300 km (200 miles) downstream to cut off drinking water, raising health and environmental concerns as slow-moving search efforts continued. (BRAZIL-DAMBURST/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Stephen Eisenhammer and Marta Nogueira, 763 words)