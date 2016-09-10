WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET

Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861

TOP STORIES

North Korea's fifth nuclear test prompts U.S. calls for more sanctions

SEOUL/GENEVA - North Korea conducts its fifth and biggest nuclear test and says it has mastered the ability to mount a warhead on a ballistic missile, ratcheting up a threat that rivals and the United Nations have been powerless to contain. (NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Jack Kim and Tom Miles, 1,211 words)

Trump calls Clinton 'trigger-happy' in attack on her record

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump blasts rival Hillary Clinton's record as secretary of state by claiming she brought "only war, destruction and death", the latest salvo in their running battle over who would make the best commander in chief. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason, 670 words)

U.S., Russia clinch Syria deal, aim for truce from Monday

GENEVA - The United States and Russia hail a breakthrough deal to put Syria's peace process back on track, including a nationwide truce effective from sundown on Monday, improved humanitarian aid access and joint military targeting of banned Islamist groups. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-KERRY (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved, by David Brunnstrom and Tom Miles, 838 words)

U.S. House votes to allow Sept. 11 families to sue Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON - The U.S. House of Representatives passes legislation by voice vote that would allow the families of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to sue Saudi Arabia's government for damages, leading the White House to reiterate that President Obama will veto the measure. (USA-SEPT11/SAUDI (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Patricia Zengerle, 205 words)

ASIA

U.S. tells consumers to stop using fire-prone Samsung phones

SEOUL/NEW YORK - A U.S. government safety agency urges all consumers to stop using Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones, which are prone to catch fire, and top airlines globally ban their use during flights. (SAMSUNG ELEC-SMARTPHONES/USA (UPDATE 4), moved, by Se Young Lee and Jeffrey Dastin, 674 words)

One Hanjin ship cleared to dock at U.S. port, others remain in limbo

LOS ANGELES/SAN FRANCISCO - A Hanjin Shipping Co container vessel idled off the coast of Mexico after the company's bankruptcy has received permission to dock and unload cargo at the Port of Long Beach, industry and union officials say. (HANJIN SHIPPING-DEBT/USA-PORTS (UPDATE 1, PIX), moving shortly, by Lisa Richwine and Jim Christie, 715 words)

EUROPE

Arrested French women, directed by Islamic State, planned Paris attack

PARIS - Three French women arrested after a car loaded with gas cylinders was found near Notre Dame cathedral were planning to attack a Paris railway station under the direction of Islamic State, French officials say (EUROPE-ATTACKS/FRANCE (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Gérard Bon, 464 words)

Britain's May tackles education, appeals to Brexit voters

LONDON - Setting her sights on making Britain "the world's great meritocracy", Prime Minister Theresa May unveiled reforms to widen opportunity in schools in an appeal to "frustrated" Britons who voted to leave the EU. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/MAY (PIX), moved, by Elizabeth Piper, 559 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Iranian court jails British-Iranian aid worker for five years - family

An Iranian Revolutionary court has sentenced Iranian-British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to five years in prison on charges that remain secret, her family says. (BRITAIN-IRAN/NAZANIN (UPDATE 2), moved, 428 words)

Iranian opposition group in Iraq resettled to Albania

BAGHDAD - The remaining members of an exiled Iranian opposition group based in Iraq for decades leave for resettlement in Albania following attacks on their camps in recent years. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-IRAN, moved, 213 words)

UNITED STATES

Sept. 11 drama on Air Force One unfolds in Bush aide's handwritten notes

WASHINGTON - The notes are handwritten on a legal pad and provide a verbatim account of the shock, pain and grim determination aboard Air Force One on Sept. 11, 2001. (USA-SEPT11/BUSH (PIX, TV), moved, by Steve Holland, 595 words)

LATIN AMERICA

Venezuelans revel in pots-and-pans protest after Maduro humiliation

MARACAIBO, Venezuela - Pots-and-pans protests, used for decades to heckle governments around South America, are back with a bang in volatile Venezuela after unpopular socialist President Nicolas Maduro was chased down a street by angry neighbors clanging their kitchenware, sparking copy-cat demonstrations nationwide. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/POTS (PIX), moved, by Alexandra Ulmer, 736 words)

AFRICA

Gabon faces 'sustained instability' if no presidential vote recount -Ping

LIBREVILLE - Gabon opposition leader Jean Ping says failure to recount votes from the presidential election could lead to "profound and sustained instability." (GABON-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome, 402 words)

SPORT

Blatter and two others face FIFA probe over salaries

ZURICH - Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and ex-secretary general Jerome Valcke, already banned from football for ethics violations, are facing a fresh investigation, this time over the salaries and bonuses they received in office. (SOCCER-FIFA/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Brian Homewood, 494 words)

Brazil court indicts 10 nabbed in Rio Olympic ticket scalping ring

RIO DE JANEIRO - A Rio de Janeiro court accepts prosecutors' charges against the man who until recently was Europe's top Olympic official and nine others in an illegal ticket-scalping ring picked up by police at the Games in August. (OLYMPICS-RIO/TICKETS, moved, by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, 280 words)