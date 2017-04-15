Editor: Robert Birsel + 65 6870 3815
TOP STORIES
N.Korea displays apparently new missiles as U.S. carrier
group approaches
PYONGYANG/SEOUL - North Korea displays what appears to be
new long-range and submarine-based missiles on the 105th birth
anniversary of its founding father, Kim Il Sung, as a
nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier group steams towards the
region. (NORTHKOREA-USA/ (WRAPUP 6, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), expect
by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Sue-Lin Wong and James Pearson, 900
words)
+ See also:
- PENCE-ASIA/ (moved), by Roberta Rampton, 473 words
- NORTHKOREA-USA/JAPAN, moved, 446 words
"Right time" to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
KABUL - The top U.S. military commander in Afghanistan says
the decision to deploy one of the largest conventional bombs
ever unleashed in combat was purely tactical and made as part of
the campaign against Islamic State-linked militants.
(USA-AFGHANISTAN/BOMB (UPDATE 7, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Hamid Shalizi and Josh Smith, 1,000 words)
+ See also:
- USA-AFGHANISTAN/BOMB-VILLAGE (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC, moved, 565
words)
- USA-AFGHANISTAN/MOAB (PIX, TV), by David Brunnstrom, 771
words
Trump administration says no U.S. trading partners
manipulate currency
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration
declines to name any major trading partner as a currency
manipulator in a highly anticipated report, backing away from a
key Trump campaign promise to slap such a label on China.
(USA-TRUMP/CURRENCY (UPDATE 2, GRAPHIC), moved, by David Lawder,
535 words)
+ See also:
- USA-CURRENCY/ASIAPAC, moving shortly, 600 words
ASIA
Plaque commemorating Thai revolution removed, prompting
outcry
BANGKOK - A plaque commemorating a 1932 coup in Thailand
that saw absolute monarchy abolished and democracy established
has gone missing, police in Bangkok say, prompting outcry from
pro-democracy activists. (THAILAND-PLAQUE/ (PIX), moved, 400
words)
MIDDLE EAST
Palestinian fatally stabs British woman on Jerusalem train
-Israeli police
JERUSALEM - A Palestinian man fatally stabs a British woman
on Jerusalem's transit network, Israeli police say, as
Christians mark Good Friday and Muslims hold prayers at
respective holy sites nearby. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/VIOLENCE
(UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, 340 words)
EUROPE
French presidential race tightens as vote nears
PARIS - France's presidential race looked tighter than it
has all year on Friday, nine days before voting begins, as two
polls put the four front-runners within reach of a two-person
run-off vote.(FRANCE-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC),
moved, by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Sarah White, 500 words)
UNITED STATES
Hackers release files indicating NSA monitored global bank
transfers
Hackers release documents and files that cybersecurity
experts say indicate the U.S. National Security Agency has
accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to
monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American
banks. (USA-CYBER/SWIFT (UPDATE 3, by Clare Baldwin, 842 words)
Trump White House will not make visitor logs public, break
from Obama policy
PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Trump administration will not make
public White House visitor logs, the records that detail who has
visited President Donald Trump and his staff on official
business, his office confirmed, in a departure from a practice
that was established under former President Barack Obama.
(USA-TRUMP/VISITORS (moved), by Ayesha Rascoe, 364 words)
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez cleared of 2012 double murder
BOSTON - A Boston jury finds former New England Patriots
football star Aaron Hernandez not guilty of murdering two men
outside a Boston nightclub in 2012, following what prosecutors
described as a dispute that began over a spilled drink.
(USA-CRIME/HERNANDEZ (UPDATE 2, PIX), by Scott Malone, 506
words)
California judge questions Trump's sanctuary city order
SAN FRANCISCO - A California federal judge strongly
questions the U.S. Justice Department over whether to suspend an
order by President Donald Trump to withhold federal funds from
so-called sanctuary cities for immigrants.
(USA-IMMIGRATION/SANCTUARY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Robin Respaut,
397 words)
ENTERTAINMENT
Next 'Star Wars' feature to feature new female character
ORLANDO, Fla. - The largely testosterone-fueled Star Wars
movie franchise has added an important new female character in
the eighth film, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", director Rian
Johnson said on Friday at a fanfest in Orlando. (FILM-STAR WARS/
(moved), by Barbara Liston, 365 words)
See also:
+ (DISNEY-STARWARS/COLLECTORS (moved), by Lisa Richwine, 769
words)