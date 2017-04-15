Editor: Robert Birsel + 65 6870 3815

TOP STORIES

N.Korea displays apparently new missiles as U.S. carrier group approaches

PYONGYANG/SEOUL - North Korea displays what appears to be new long-range and submarine-based missiles on the 105th birth anniversary of its founding father, Kim Il Sung, as a nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier group steams towards the region. (NORTHKOREA-USA/ (WRAPUP 6, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Sue-Lin Wong and James Pearson, 900 words)

+ See also:

- PENCE-ASIA/ (moved), by Roberta Rampton, 473 words

- NORTHKOREA-USA/JAPAN, moved, 446 words

"Right time" to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general

KABUL - The top U.S. military commander in Afghanistan says the decision to deploy one of the largest conventional bombs ever unleashed in combat was purely tactical and made as part of the campaign against Islamic State-linked militants. (USA-AFGHANISTAN/BOMB (UPDATE 7, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Hamid Shalizi and Josh Smith, 1,000 words)

+ See also:

- USA-AFGHANISTAN/BOMB-VILLAGE (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC, moved, 565 words)

- USA-AFGHANISTAN/MOAB (PIX, TV), by David Brunnstrom, 771 words

Trump administration says no U.S. trading partners manipulate currency

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration declines to name any major trading partner as a currency manipulator in a highly anticipated report, backing away from a key Trump campaign promise to slap such a label on China. (USA-TRUMP/CURRENCY (UPDATE 2, GRAPHIC), moved, by David Lawder, 535 words)

+ See also:

- USA-CURRENCY/ASIAPAC, moving shortly, 600 words

ASIA

Plaque commemorating Thai revolution removed, prompting outcry

BANGKOK - A plaque commemorating a 1932 coup in Thailand that saw absolute monarchy abolished and democracy established has gone missing, police in Bangkok say, prompting outcry from pro-democracy activists. (THAILAND-PLAQUE/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Palestinian fatally stabs British woman on Jerusalem train -Israeli police

JERUSALEM - A Palestinian man fatally stabs a British woman on Jerusalem's transit network, Israeli police say, as Christians mark Good Friday and Muslims hold prayers at respective holy sites nearby. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/VIOLENCE (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, 340 words)

EUROPE

French presidential race tightens as vote nears

PARIS - France's presidential race looked tighter than it has all year on Friday, nine days before voting begins, as two polls put the four front-runners within reach of a two-person run-off vote.(FRANCE-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Sarah White, 500 words)

UNITED STATES

Hackers release files indicating NSA monitored global bank transfers

Hackers release documents and files that cybersecurity experts say indicate the U.S. National Security Agency has accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks. (USA-CYBER/SWIFT (UPDATE 3, by Clare Baldwin, 842 words)

Trump White House will not make visitor logs public, break from Obama policy

PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Trump administration will not make public White House visitor logs, the records that detail who has visited President Donald Trump and his staff on official business, his office confirmed, in a departure from a practice that was established under former President Barack Obama. (USA-TRUMP/VISITORS (moved), by Ayesha Rascoe, 364 words)

Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez cleared of 2012 double murder

BOSTON - A Boston jury finds former New England Patriots football star Aaron Hernandez not guilty of murdering two men outside a Boston nightclub in 2012, following what prosecutors described as a dispute that began over a spilled drink. (USA-CRIME/HERNANDEZ (UPDATE 2, PIX), by Scott Malone, 506 words)

California judge questions Trump's sanctuary city order

SAN FRANCISCO - A California federal judge strongly questions the U.S. Justice Department over whether to suspend an order by President Donald Trump to withhold federal funds from so-called sanctuary cities for immigrants. (USA-IMMIGRATION/SANCTUARY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Robin Respaut, 397 words)

ENTERTAINMENT

Next 'Star Wars' feature to feature new female character

ORLANDO, Fla. - The largely testosterone-fueled Star Wars movie franchise has added an important new female character in the eighth film, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", director Rian Johnson said on Friday at a fanfest in Orlando. (FILM-STAR WARS/ (moved), by Barbara Liston, 365 words)

See also:

+ (DISNEY-STARWARS/COLLECTORS (moved), by Lisa Richwine, 769 words)