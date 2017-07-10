Editor: Robert Birsel + 65 6870 3815
TOP STORIES
Iraqi Prime Minister congratulates armed forces for Mosul
'victory'
MOSUL, Iraq - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi arrives
in Mosul and congratulates the armed forces for their "victory"
over Islamic State after nearly nine months of urban warfare,
bringing an end to jihadist rule in the city.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ (UPDATE 7, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Stephen
Kalin, 785 words)
Trump backtracks on U.S.-Russia cyber unit, says it cannot
happen
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump backtracks on his
push for a cyber security unit with Russia, tweeting that he
does not think it can happen, hours after his proposal was
harshly criticized by Republicans who say Moscow cannot not be
trusted. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA (UPDATE 3, PICTURES, TV), moved, 780
words
- USA-RUSSIA/TRUMP-CLINTON (UPDATE 2), moved, 550 words
- USA-TRUMP/TILLERSON, moved, by Valerie Volcovici, 375
words
U.S.-Russian ceasefire deal holding in southwest Syria
BEIRUT - A U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire for southwest
Syria holds through the day, a monitor and rebels say, in the
first peacemaking effort of the war by the U.S. government under
President Donald Trump. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 7,
PICTURES), moved, by Ellen Francis, 610 words)
ASIA
Japan PM Abe to reshuffle cabinet as support plunges to
lowest since 2012
TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will reshuffle
his cabinet and party leaders early next month, moving to shore
up his worst levels of popular support since returning to power
in 2012, following a historic loss in a Tokyo assembly election.
(JAPAN-POLITICS/ABE (UPDATE 1, PIX), by Elaine Lies, 550
words)
Cardinal Pell arrives in Australia to face sexual offence
charges
SYDNEY) - A top Vatican official charged in his native
Australia with historical sex crimes arrives in Sydney ahead of
his first court appearance later this month.
(AUSTRALIA-ABUSE/PELL (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, 260 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Royal Jordanian, Kuwait Airways see U.S. laptop ban lifted
DUBAI - Royal Jordanian and Kuwait Airways are the latest
Middle East carriers to be exempted from an in-cabin ban on
laptops and other large electronic devices on flights to the
United States. (USA-AIRLINES/ELECTRONICS-JORDAN (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Alexander Cornwell, 332 words)
EUROPE
As Brexit challenge looms, embattled PM May vows to fight on
LONDON - Britain's Theresa May will promise to fight on as
prime minister and pursue bold domestic reform despite her
diminished authority in a speech this week relaunching her
leadership after 12 tumultuous months in power. (BRITAIN-EU/
moved, by William James, 570 words)
- FRANCE-BUSINESS/BRITAIN-EU, moved, by Leigh Thomas, Michel
Rose and Gwénaëlle Barzic, 690 words
At France's Davos, French bosses laud impact of new
president
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France - Top French company bosses who have
for years lamented their country's slow pace of reforms offer
glowing praise this year at an annual summer gathering for the
first steps taken by newly elected President Emmanuel Macron.
(FRANCE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michel Rose and Mathieu
Rosemain, 650 words)
Huge crowd rallies in Istanbul against Turkey's post-coup
crackdown
ISTANBUL - Turkey's main opposition leader tells a huge
protest rally that the country is living under dictatorship and
pledges to keep challenging the crackdown launched by the
authorities after last year's failed military coup.
(TURKEY-SECURITY/MARCH (UPDATE 1, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Umit
Bektas and Humeyra Pamuk, 570 words)
- USA-TURKEY/ (PICTURES, TV), moved, 380 words
UNITED STATES
Republicans voice growing doubts on U.S. healthcare bill's
fate
WASHINGTON - Republicans express increasing pessimism about
the prospects for the healthcare bill in the U.S. Senate aimed
at rolling back Obamacare as lawmakers prepare to return from a
week-long recess. (USA-HEALTHCARE/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Yasmeen
Abutaleb, 690 words)
AMERICAS
Buoyed by Lopez release, Venezuela opposition rallies for
100th day
CARACAS - Galvanized by the release from jail of hardline
leader Leopoldo Lopez, Venezuelan opposition supporters mark 100
days of protests against a socialist government they blame for
political repression and economic misery. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/
(UPDATE 1, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Diego Oré and Girish Gupta,
565 words)
AFRICA
Kenya president, chief justice clash as elections approach
NAIROBI - Kenya's chief justice warns President Uhuru
Kenyatta not to undermine public confidence in the judiciary, in
an unusually sharp exchange between the two men less than a
month before national elections are due. (KENYA-ELECTION/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by George Obulutsa, 330 words)
Congo election head says presidential vote unlikely this
year
KINSHASA - The president of Democratic Republic of Congo's
electoral commission says that a vote to replace President
Joseph Kabila will probably not be possible this year, violating
a deal that let Kabila stay on past the end of his mandate.
(CONGO-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)