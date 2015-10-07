WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2AM ET

Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861

TOP STORIES

NATO rejects Russia explanation on Turkish air space

BRUSSELS/BEIRUT - NATO rejects Moscow’s explanation that its warplanes violate alliance member Turkey’s air space by mistake and says Russia is sending more ground troops to Syria and building up its naval presence. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 4, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Robin Emmott and Laila Bassam, 1,065 words)

+ See also:

Pentagon calls Afghan hospital strike a mistake, seeks accountability

WASHINGTON - U.S. military takes responsibility for deadly air strike on hospital in Afghan city of Kunduz, calling it mistake and vowing to hold people accountable. (AFGHANISTAN-ATTACK/CONGRESS (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Yeganeh Torbati and Patricia Zengerle, 815 words)

+ See also:

Obama makes pitch to win support for Pacific trade pact

WASHINGTON - President Obama kicks off sales pitch for 12-nation Pacific Rim trade agreement which sparks concern among some lawmakers and wins lukewarm initial response from business groups. (TRADE-TPP/ (WRAPUP 3, TV, PIX), moved, by Julia Edwards and Krista Hughes, 488 words)

+ See also:

Europe-U.S. data transfer deal used by thousands of firms is ruled invalid

BRUSSELS - EU’s highest court strikes down deal that allows thousands of companies to easily transfer personal data from Europe to United States, in landmark ruling that follows revelations of mass U.S. government snooping. (EU-IRELAND/PRIVACY (UPDATE 6, TV, PIX), moved, by Julia Fioretti, 867 words)

+ See also:

ASIA

Japan’s Abe set to keep allies in key posts as attention returns to economy

TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to retain close allies in key posts in a cabinet reshuffle, playing it safe as he refocuses on the economy after enacting divisive security legislation that dented his popularity. (JAPAN-POLITICS/(UPDATE 2), moved, by Linda Sieg, 473 words)

China uses intimidation tactics at U.N. to silence critics

GENEVA - Beijing blunts scrutiny of its rights record at venue that is supposed to protect victims of state repression - U.N. Human Rights Council. Its success is evidence of China’s growing ability to stifle opposition abroad. (CHINA-SOFTPOWER/RIGHTS (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX), moved, by Sui-Lee Wee and Stephanie Nebehay, 2,518 words)

Malaysia’s rulers call for quick action on scandal dogging state fund

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s royal rulers call for a quick, transparent investigation into troubled state fund 1MDB, in rare comments from the monarchy that present a new challenge to Prime Minister Najib Razak as he fends off corruption allegations. (MALAYSIA-RULERS/, moved, 417 words)

Australian police arrest 4 over suspected “terrorism” murder

SYDNEY - Australian counterterrorism police investigating the shooting death of a police accountant are questioning four people arrested on Wednesday in raids in Sydney. (AUSTRALIA-SHOOTING/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Jane Wardell, 419 words)

Modi pushes Made-in-India plane on a reluctant military

NEW DELHI - India’s government turns down the military’s request to expand the acquisition of 36 fighter planes from Dassault Aviation SA to plug vital gaps, officials say, nudging it to accept an indigenous combat plane 32 years in the making. (INDIA-DEFENCE/AIRCRAFT (PIX), moving shortly, by Sanjeev Miglani and Tommy Wilkes, 871 words)

EUROPE

Merkel, Hollande to present common front for EU in crisis

STRASBOURG - Angela Merkel and Francois Hollande address the European Parliament on Wednesday, hoping to bolster EU cohesion to face interlocking crises, in an echo of Franco-German unity in the days after the fall of the Berlin Wall. (EUROPE-EU/GERMANYFRANCE (PIX, TV), moved, by Alastair Macdonald, 437 words)

West, Ukraine, hail rebel decision to postpone disputed elections

KIEV - Decision by pro-Russian separatists to postpone local elections that Ukraine said were illegitimate is welcomed by Kiev, European Union, Washington and Moscow - rebels’ patron - as sign of progress in faltering peace process. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/ELECTION-REBELS (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk, 594 word

+ See also:

MIDDLE EAST

Islamic State kills 22 in attacks on Yemen government, Gulf troops, mosque

ADEN - Islamic State suicide bombers kill 22 people in attacks on Yemen’s government and its Gulf Arab coalition ally in port city of Aden and on Houthi-run mosque in capital Sanaa, jihadist group and state media say. (YEMEN-SECURITY/ADEN-HOTEL (UPDATE 6, PIX), moved, by Mohammed Mukhashaf, 865 words)

UNITED STATES

Ex-U.N. General Assembly president, 5 others charged in U.S. in bribe scheme

NEW YORK - U.S. authorities charge former president of U.N. General Assembly, billionaire Macau real-estate developer and four others for engaging in wide-ranging corruption scheme. (USA-CRIME/MACAU (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, by Nate Raymond and Joseph Ax, 700 words)

AMERICAS

Kerry arrives in Haiti to offer U.S. support ahead of elections

PORT-AU-PRINCE - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry urges Haitians to vote in upcoming elections and said there was no place for violence or intimidation. (HAITI-USA/KERRY (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Lesley Wroughton, 398 words)

U.S. investigators begin probe into freighter’s sinking

JACKSONVILLE - Safety officials begin their investigation into the sinking of a U.S. cargo ship off the Bahamas during Hurricane Joaquin, with deep seas likely to hamper attempts to find the ship and 32 missing crew members. (STORM-JOAQUIN/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Susan Eastman, 664 words)