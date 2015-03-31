WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1000 GMT/6 AM ET

Editor: Jeremy Gaunt + 44 20 7542 1028

TOP STORIES

Nigeria opposition’s Buhari ahead as vote count resumes

ABUJA - Nigeria’s opposition contender Muhammadu Buhari holds a sizeable lead as counting in the country’s election resumes, raising the prospect of a stunning ballot box victory for a man who first came to power three decades ago via a military coup. (NIGERIA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1230 GMT/8.30 AM ET, by Ed Cropley and Tim Cocks, 590 words)

Iran, powers push for nuclear deal as clock ticks toward deadline

LAUSANNE, Switzerland - Iran and six world powers ramp up the pace at Tuesday’s negotiations over a preliminary deal on the Iranian nuclear programme, as their self-imposed deadline approached and both sides warned it was crucial to overcome differences that could wreck an agreement. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PICTURE), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Louis Charbonneau, John Irish and Parisa Hafezi, 850 words)

Saudi-led strikes again hit Yemen overnight

ADEN - Air raids by a Saudi-led coalition again hit Houthi militia targets across Yemen on Monday night, striking the group’s northern stronghold of Saadeh, the capital, Sanaa, and the central town of Yarim, residents and media say. (YEMEN-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1230 GMT/8.30 AM ET, by Sami Aboudi and Mohammed Mukhashaf, 455 words)

+ See also:

- YEMEN-SECURITY/ADEN, moved, 100 words

- YEMEN-SECURITY/SAUDI-MINISTER, moved, 100 words

MIDDLE EAST

U.S., Kuwait pledge over $1 billion towards Syria crisis

KUWAIT - The United States pledge $507 million and Kuwait promises $500 million towards easing Syria’s humanitarian crisis at an international summit in the Kuwaiti capital. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-APPEAL (UPDATE 2), moved, 230 words)

Major power outage hits cities and provinces across Turkey

ISTANBUL - A major power outage hit cities and provinces across Turkey, including the capital of Ankara and the biggest city, Istanbul, where parts of the subway system are shut down and shopping malls are plunged into darkness. (TURKEY-POWER/ (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, 260 words)

ASIA

Myanmar government, rebels sign draft nationwide ceasefire accord

YANGON - Myanmar President Thein Sein attends the ceremonial signing of a draft ceasefire accord between the government and ethnic rebel groups that is aimed at ending more than 65 years of armed conflict in the country. (MYANMAR-PEACE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Aung Hla Tun, 450 words)

Thai PM asks king’s permission to lift martial law

BANGKOK - Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha says he has asked for King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s permission to lift martial law, which has been in place since before a coup 10 months ago, replacing it with a law that maintains the army’s wide-ranging powers. (THAILAND-POLITICS/MARTIALLAW (UPDATE 1), moved, 430 words)

Heavy rains trigger flood fears in Kashmir; 17 dead

SRINAGAR, India - Heavy rains and a landslide in the Himalayan region of Kashmir kill 17 people, police say, as Indian authorities continue working to rescue stranded villagers, with unseasonal rains raising fears of flash floods in the mountainous north. (KASHMIR-FLOODS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Fayaz Bukhari, 200 words)

UNITED STATES

Armed prisoner goes on run after escaping from Virginia hospital

An armed prisoner was on the run early on Tuesday after escaping from a Virginia hospital, where shots were fired, police and CBS News says. (USA-SHOOTING/VIRGINIA (UPDATE 2), moved, 200 words)