TOP STORIES
Civilians flee Mosul as Iraqi forces seize bridge
BAGHDAD - Thousands of civilians, many of them wounded, flee
Islamic State's last stronghold in western Mosul as Iraqi forces
seized a bridge that will link up their units on both sides of
the city. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL (WRAPUP 1, TV, PICTURE),
expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Stephen Kalin and Isabel
Coles, 955 words)
Trump budget plan boosts Pentagon, trims State Dept, EPA
-officials
WASHINGTON - The White House will send federal departments a
budget proposal containing the defense spending increase
President Donald Trump promised, financed partly by cuts to the
U.S. State Department, Environmental Protection Agency and other
non-defense programs, two officials familiar with the proposal
said. (USA-TRUMP/BUDGET (UPDATE 1), moved, 360 words)
Syrian opposition says to meet Russian officials at Geneva
talks
GENEVA - A senior opposition negotiator at Syria peace talks
in Geneva says his delegation will meet Russian Foreign Ministry
officials to discuss promises that Moscow 'had not kept'.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-UN (UPDATE 1, TV), moving shortly, 360
words)
'Moonlight' upsets 'La La Land' for top Oscar after gaffe
LOS ANGELES - African-American coming-of-age tale
"Moonlight" won the Oscar for best picture on a big night for
Hollywood diversity that was overshadowed by an embarrassing
gaffe over the top award. (AWARDS-OSCARS/ (WRAPUP 10, PICTURE,
TV), moved, by Jill Serjeant, 620 words)
MIDDLE EAST
INSIGHT-Last letters: From Mosul schoolboys to Islamic State
'martyrs'
MOSUL, Iraq - "My dear family, please forgive me," reads the
handwritten letter discarded in the dusty halls of an Islamic
State training compound in eastern Mosul. (ISLAMIC
STATE-RECRUITS/ (INSIGHT, PIX), moved, by Stephen Kalin, 1,000
words)
Turkey-backed Syrian rebels clash with army in north
BEIRUT/ISTANBUL - Turkey-backed Syrian rebel groups clash
with government forces near a city in northern Syria they
captured from Islamic State, the second such confrontation in
that region this month. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-CLASH (UPDATE 1,
PICTURE), moved, by Tom Perry and Humeyra Pamuk, 315 words)
EUROPE
LSE scuppers Deutsche Boerse merger hopes by rejecting EU
demand
LONDON/FRANKFURT - The London Stock Exchange has all but
ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's
biggest stock exchange by ruling out a European antitrust
demand, saying it has strong prospects alone. (DEUTSCHE
BOERSE-M&A/LSE (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Huw Jones, John
O'Donnell and Andreas Kröner, 675 words)
ASIA
South Korean prosecutors denied Park scandal probe extension
SEOUL - South Korean special prosecutors investigating
impeached President Park Geun-hye were denied permission to
extend the inquiry and question her in person, amid a graft
scandal that threatens to topple her from office.
(SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/PROBE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Se Young Lee
and Ju-min Park, 565 words)
Indonesian police kill bomber, investigate for link to IS
sympathisers
JAKARTA - Indonesian police kill a militant after he
detonates a small bomb in the city of Bandung and authorities
say they are investigating whether he had links to a radical
network sympathetic to Islamic State. (INDONESIA-BLAST/ (UPDATE
3, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Gayatri
Suroyo, 385 words)
S.Korea's Lotte approves land swap for missile defence -
ministry
SEOUL - The board of an affiliate of South Korea's Lotte
Group approved a land swap with the government that will enable
authorities to deploy a U.S. missile defence system, the defence
ministry says. (SOUTHKOREA-USA/THAAD-LOTTE (UPDATE 1), moved,
435 words)
Obama-era rights envoy says U.N. must investigate Myanmar
GENEVA - The U.N. Human Rights Council must set up a
commission of inquiry into Myanmar's human rights record, as it
has done for North Korea and Eritrea, and not spare its leader
because of her iconic status, a former U.S. human rights envoy
says. (MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/USA, moved, by Tom Miles, 370 words)
Killing of Kim Jong Nam organised by N.Korean ministries -
S.Korea
SEOUL - The killing of the half-brother of North Korean
leader Kim Jong Un was organized by the reclusive state's
ministry of state security and foreign ministry, say South
Korean lawmakers briefed by their country's intelligence agency.
(NORTHKOREA-MALAYSIA/SOUTHKOREA (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moving
shortly, 490 words)
Philippine police ready to return to war on drugs
MANILA - Philippine police are ready to resume President
Rodrigo Duterte's war on the drugs trade which had returned to
the streets, the police chief says a month after Duterte halted
police operations, labelling the force "rotten to the core".
(PHILIPPINES-DRUGS/, moved, 365 words)
UNITED STATES
Trump's trade czar expected to get easy US Senate
confirmation
WASHINGTON - Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross is expected to
be easily confirmed as U.S. Commerce Secretary on Monday,
clearing President Donald Trump's top trade official to start
work on renegotiating trade relationships with China and Mexico.
(USA-CONGRESS/ROSS (PICTURE), moved, by David Lawder, 511 words)
After anti-Trump protests, the president's fans organize
their own rallies
NEW YORK - Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump are
holding rallies in towns and cities across the country on
Monday, partly as a rebuttal to waves of anti-Trump protests
that have taken place since the Republican's election last
November. (USA-TRUMP/SUPPORTERS, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by
Jonathan Allen, 490 words)
AMERICAS
At least three dead, 19 missing as floods hit central Chile
SANTIAGO - At least three people are dead and 19 missing
after heavy rains struck Chile over the weekend during the
usually dry summer months, causing mudslides and water outages
in the South American nation, officials say. (CHILE-FLOODS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Gram Slattery, 244 words)