WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET

TOP STORIES

EXCLUSIVE-Russia, despite withdrawal, shipping more to Syria than removing

MOSCOW - Russia appears to be working intensively to maintain its military infrastructure in Syria and supply the Syrian army so that it can scale up again swiftly against rebels if need be. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-RUSSIA-SUPPLIES (UPDATE 1, EXCLUSIVE, PICTURES), by Maria Tsvetkova, 1,100 words)

Myanmar swears in first non-army president in over 50 years

NAYPYITAW/YANGON - Members of Aung San Suu Kyi’s victorious National League for Democracy are in tears as Myanmar swears in its first president with no military ties in more than half a century. (MYANMAR-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Hnin Yadana Zaw and Aung Hla Tun, 600 words)

Trump stands by aide over battery charge, threatens legal action

WASHINGTON - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump vows to stand by his campaign manager despite the aide’s arrest on a misdemeanor battery charge, drawing criticism from rivals in the latest chapter of an election race tinged by threats, insults and physical confrontations. (USA-ELECTION (PICTURES, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Megan Cassella, 600 words)

France drops plan to strip citizenship from convicted terrorists

PARIS - President Francois Hollande abandons plans to strip French nationality from people convicted of terrorism, climbing down from a tough stance he took days after the November attacks in Paris that killed 130 people. (FRANCE-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PICTURES), by Michel Rose, 503 words)

MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA

Syria’s Assad says military gains will hasten political deal

MOSCOW/BEIRUT - Syrian army successes will help accelerate a political settlement to the civil war, President Bashar al-Assad says, because they weaken the position of international opponents he accuses of hindering any deal. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 1, TV, PICTURES), moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin and Dominic Evans, 698 words)

Cyprus remands suspected hijacker who wanted to see ex-wife

LARNACA - An Egyptian man accused of hijacking a passenger plane and diverting it to Cyprus has told police he acted because he wanted to see his estranged wife and children, saying “what should one do?” (EGYPT-AIRPLANE/HIJACKING (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), by Yiannis Kourtoglou, 432 words)

Khamenei says missiles, not just talks, key to Iran’s future

DUBAI - Iran’s top leader says missiles are key to the Islamic Republic’s future, offering support to the hardline Revolutionary Guards that have drawn criticism from the West for testing ballistic missiles. (IRAN-MISSILES/ (UPDATE 2), by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, 375 words)

Libyan council gains Tripoli foothold for U.N-backed govt

TRIPOLI - Members of Libya’s Presidential Council reach Tripoli, defying opposition attempts to keep them out of the city as they prepare the ground for a U.N.-backed unity government whose ministers they nominated. (LIBYA-SECURITY/POLITICS (UPDATE 1), 289 words)

Iraqis kept in the dark about Mosul Dam emergency plans

BAGHDAD - Despite intense U.S. pressure to act to keep Iraq’s largest dam from collapsing, Baghdad has done little to prepare Iraqis for the possibility of a burst that could unleash a flood reaching the capital and killing hundreds of thousands of people. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-DAM (PICTURES, GRAPHIC), by Stephen Kalin and Saif Hameed, 1,158 words)

EUROPE

Migrant arrivals to Greece up sharply despite EU-Turkey deal

ATHENS - Arrivals of refugees and migrants to Greece from Turkey rise sharply, just over a week since the European Union and Turkey struck a deal intended to cut off the flow. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE (UPDATE 1, PICTURES), by Karolina Tagaris and Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, 482 words)

Thousands of jobs at risk as India’s Tata Steel seeks British exit

LONDON/MUMBAI - India’s Tata Steel is seeking to sell its entire British business, putting thousands of jobs at risk and underlining the precarious position of the country’s once dominant steel industry (TATA-BRITAIN/STEEL (UPDATE 4, PICTURES), moved, by Kate Holton and Promit Mukherjee, 805 words)

FBI warned Dutch about El Bakraoui brothers week before attacks

AMSTERDAM - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation told Dutch police that two brothers were being sought by Belgian authorities a week before the pair blew themselves up in suicide attacks in Brussels, the Dutch interior minister says. (BELGIUM-BLAST/NETHERLANDS, moved, by Anthony Deutsch , 415 words)

UNITED STATES

EXCLUSIVE-Most Americans support torture against terror suspects -poll

Nearly two-thirds of Americans believe torture can be justified to extract information from suspected terrorists, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, a level of support similar to that seen in countries like Nigeria where militant attacks are common. (USA-ELECTION/TORTURE (EXCLUSIVE, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Chris Kahn, 800 words)

Obama sets informal talks with Turkey’s Erdogan, ties fray

ISTANBUL/ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE - President Barack Obama will hold informal talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Washington this week, the White House says, dismissing suggestions that the lack of a formal meeting represented a snub to Ankara. (TURKEY-USA/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PICTURES), moved, by Can Sezer and Jeff Mason, 594 words)

AMERICAS

Brazil’s biggest party quits coalition, Rousseff isolated

BRASILIA - Brazil’s largest party announces it is leaving President Dilma Rousseff’s governing coalition and pulling its members from her government, a departure that cripples her fight against impeachment proceedings in Congress. (BRAZIL-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Anthony Boadle, 869 words)

Colombia, leftist ELN rebels to begin formal peace talks

BOGOTA - Colombia will announce peace talks with the ELN Marxist rebel group, a government source says, moving the nation closer to ending its five-decade-old conflict as similar talks with FARC, the biggest insurgent group, near a conclusion. (COLOMBIA-REBELS/ELN (UPDATE 1), moved, by Luis Jaime Acosta and Julia Symmes Cobb, 315 words)

ASIA

Pakistan’s Christians call for protection after Easter bomb

LAHORE, Pakistan - A year ago, Wasif Masih, 16, had a narrow escape when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside his church in Lahore. On Easter Sunday he died when the same Taliban faction killed 72 people in a park full of families. (PAKISTAN-BLAST/CHRISTIANS (PICTURES, TV), moved, by Mehreen Zahra-Malik and Mubasher Bukhari, 750 words)

HEALTH

W.Africa Ebola outbreak no longer a global risk, WHO says

GENEVA - West Africa’s Ebola outbreak no longer constitutes a threat to international public health, the World Health Organization says, declaring an end to a nearly 20-month emergency that killed about 11,300 people. (HEALTH-EBOLA/WHO (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by Stephanie Nebehay, 421 words)