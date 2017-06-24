Editor: Mark Heinrich +44 207 542 7923
TOP STORIES
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City
battles as death toll mounts
MOSUL, Iraq - Iraqi forces open exit routes for hundreds of
civilians to flee the Old City of Mosul as they battle to retake
the ancient quarter from Islamic State militants mounting a last
stand in what was the de facto capital of their "caliphate".
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), expect by 1500
GMT/11 AM ET, by Marius Bosch, 800 words)
London tower blocks evacuated as 27 buildings fail fire
tests
LONDON - Britain says 27 high-rise apartment blocks have
failed fire safety checks carried out after the deadly Grenfell
Tower blaze, including several in north London where residents
are forced to evacuate amid chaotic scenes. (BRITAIN-FIRE/
(UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Kate Holton and Jamillah Knowles,
607 words)
+ See also: BRITAIN-FIRE/ARCONIC (UPDATE 1), by Tom Bergin,
977 words
- BRITAIN-EU/BROADCASTERS-PATRIOTISM, moved, 312 words
UAE says alternative to Qatar demands is "not escalation but
parting ways"
DUBAI - A senior United Arab Emirates (UAE) official says
that if Qatar does not accept an ultimatum issued by Arab states
that imposed a boycott this month on the tiny Gulf Arab nation,
"the alternative is not escalation but parting ways".
(GULF-QATAR/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET,
500 words)
+ See also:
- GULF-QATAR/EMIRATES, moved, by Yara Bayoumy, 352 words
Under pressure, Western tech firms bow to Russian demands to
share cyber secrets
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW - Western technology companies, including
Cisco, IBM and SAP, are acceding to demands by Moscow for access
to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when
Russia is accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on West,
a Reuters investigation finds. (USA-RUSSIA/TECH (UPDATE 2,
INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Joel Schectman, Dustin Volz
and Jack Stubbs, 1,500 words)
ASIA
Landslide buries Chinese mountain village, fears for 141
people
BEIJING - Fears grow for 141 people missing in China after a
landslide buries their mountain village in the southwestern
province of Sichuan, with reports that only three survivors had
been pulled out of the mud and rock hours after the calamity
struck. (CHINA-LANDSLIDE/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV) moved, 340 words)
North Korea says U.S. student's death a "mystery to us" too
SEOUL - North Korea says the death of U.S. university
student Otto Warmbier soon after his return home was a mystery
and dismisses accusations that he had died because of torture
and beating during his captivity as "groundless".
(USA-NORTHKOREA/ (UPDATE 5, PIX), moved, by Jack Kim, 605 words)
Ahead of Modi visit, U.S. sees no threat to Pakistan from
arms deal with India
NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON - With the United States expected to
authorise India's purchase of naval drones, a senior White House
official says any U.S. military transfer to India would not
represent a threat to its rival neighbour Pakistan. (INDIA-USA/
(UPDATE 5, PIX), moved, by Sanjeev Miglani and David Brunnstrom,
570 words)
EUROPE
UK PM May defends Brexit rights offer in face of EU doubts
BRUSSELS - British Prime Minister Theresa May defends her
offer to let millions of EU citizens stay in Britain after
Brexit as fellow EU leaders respond coolly to her opening move
in negotiations on Britain's withdrawal. (BRITAIN-EU/ (UPDATE 3,
PIX, TV), moved, by Alastair Macdonald and Elizabeth Piper, 784
words)
MIDDLE EAST
Amnesty for militants in Syria's Raqqa aims to promote
stability
AIN ISSA, Syria - A civil council expected to rule Raqqa
once Islamic State is dislodged from the Syrian city pardons 83
of the jihadist group's low-ranking militants, a goodwill
gesture designed to promote stability.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-RAQQA-AMNESTY (PIX, TV), moved, by Michael
Georgy, 471 words)
If Baghdadi is dead, next IS leader likely to be Saddam-era
officer
BAGHDAD - If Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is
confirmed dead, he is likely to be succeeded by one of his top
two lieutenants, both of whom were Iraqi army officers under the
late dictator Saddam Hussein.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-BAGHDADI-SUCCESSION (UPDATE 1, PIX),
moved, by Maher Chmaytelli, 598 words)
Bomber planning to attack Mecca's Grand Mosque blows himself
up - ministry
DUBAI - Saudi security forces foil a suicide attack on the
Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, cornering the
would-be attacker in an apartment where he blew himself up, the
Interior Ministry says. (SAUDI-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 290
words)
Yemen government says to investigate allegations of abuse in
secret prisons
DUBAI - President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's government says
it is investigating reports that forces backed by the United
Arab Emirates are running secret prisons in southern Yemen where
detainees are subjected to torture and abuse.
(YEMEN-SECURITY/ABUSE, moved, 414 words)
HUMAN RIGHTS
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. list to drop Iraq, Myanmar as worst offenders
on child soldiers
WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to
remove Iraq and Myanmar from a U.S. list of the world's worst
offenders in use of child soldiers, U.S. officials say, a step
that could prompt accusations the Trump administration is
prioritising security and diplomatic interests ahead of human
rights. (USA-TRAFFICKING/CHILDSOLDIERS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by
Matt Spetalnick and Jason Szep, 800 words)
UNITED STATES
Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says
'no'
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump makes calls to fellow
Republicans in U.S. Senate to mobilise support for their party's
healthcare overhaul while acknowledging the legislation is on
"very, very narrow path" to passage. (USA-HEALTHCARE/ (UPDATE 6,
PIX, TV), moved, by Jeff Mason and Yasmeen Abutaleb, 715 words)
U.S. Supreme Court limits rights of property owners
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court narrows the rights of
property owners in disputes with governments and lays out a
formula for determining when landowners are owed compensation in
case involving a vacant lot on the picturesque St. Croix River
in Wisconsin. (USA-COURT/PROPERTY (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by
Andrew Chung, 577 words)
AMERICAS
Slain Venezuelan protester's father appeals to "friend"
Maduro
CARACAS - A man describing himself as a former boss and
friend of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro urges an
investigation into the killing of his son in anti-government
unrest convulsing the OPEC nation for nearly three months.
(VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Silene
Ramírez and Andreina Aponte, 640 words)
+ See also:
- VENEZUELA-POLITICS/PROTESTER (PIX), moved, 635 words